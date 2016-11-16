Huawei UPS Wins 2016 Platinum Award in IT from Data Center Insider

(firmenpresse) - AUGSBURG, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Huawei today announced it has been honored with a Platinum Award at the IT Awards 2016 & Readers' Choice Awards in the UPS and PDU category, held by Vogel IT Media, a top German media agency.

At this year's "Readers' Choice Awards," six IT specialist portals pre-selected major IT providers from around the world, before readers were asked to cast their votes for their IT company of the year. The deciding factors for pre-selection included innovative new technologies, outstanding products and concepts, or groundbreaking strategies. Categories including Infrastructure management, cooling system, monitoring system, consultation & design, cabling, power supply and distribution, as well as virtualization management are all covered.

Huawei UPS can be found in applications across industries and boasts a variety of customers.

Winning a Platinum award confirms German customers think very highly of Huawei UPS from both a technology and concept perspective.

Huawei UPS, with the company's core values of "simplicity, efficiency, and reliability," was honored with the Platinum Award, because it provides customers with the best power supply solution to help them deal with problems encountered on overburdened power grids

Huawei UPS has previously won a number of industry-wide awards and recognition, including the "Customer Satisfaction Brand Award 2015," "Customer Satisfaction Solution Award 2015," and "Data Center Product Application Award." In addition, both UPS2000-G and UPS5000-E have been certified by ENERGY STAR.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

Date: 11/16/2016

