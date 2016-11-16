Bodystrive Announces the Release of New Product Line, Reflective Vests for High Visibility Safety in the Fall Weather

The company makes customized designs available for a better fit, therefore, eliminating the issue of an over-sized or under-sized reflective vest. They currently have three distinctsizes such as S, M, and L which makes it easy for anyone to find a perfect reflective vest.

(firmenpresse) - 16th Nov., 2016  Bodystrive, Your Body! Your Life! a company created by a small town girl and a big city boy who both strive to be fit, happy, healthy and have a safe life is today, announcing the release of their new product line. The founders of the company are avid outdoor enthusiasts and runners whose goal in life is in serving. They believe that the core essence of every human life is the mind, spirit, and body.



Bodystrive is of the opinion that safety is not by accident, hence their mission is to make people safe by providing a reflective vest for maximum safety for both sportsmen and women. And their goal is to create a better everyday life with well-designed and quality products at affordable prices anyone can afford. They also have an excellent and professional customer service always ready to listen to inquiries and offer assistance in the best possible way.



Bodystrive is the proud designer and manufacturer of the reflective vest which keeps you safe even if you are a beginner or advanced runner, walker, biker, cyclist, or skater. Their reflective vest provides visibility from dawn to dusk and at night, keeping you safe all way round. These vests were made with full attention to details to give their customers the best safety and protection that will not in anyway, interfere with athletic activity. The company usesreal 3M Scotchlite embossed reflective tape for their products. This is one of the features which sets them apart from other similar products in the marketplace.



For more details, check out Bodystrives reflective gearon Amazon.com through this link: https://www.amazon.com/Reflective-Running-Bodystrive-Scotchlite-Visibility/dp/B01FVFFPKI





