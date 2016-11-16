Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

(firmenpresse) - SOUTH EASTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, and provided a business update.

Products and services revenue increased to $500,949 for the third quarter of 2016 from $481,452 for the same quarter of 2015. This was a record high for products and services revenue in a quarter and marked the first time that products and services revenue exceeded half a million dollars in a financial quarter. Revenue was driven primarily by the sale of instruments, which also set a record high with $383,789 for the quarter, compared to $340,084 (the previous record) for the same quarter of 2015. Grant revenue decreased to $34,385 for Q3 2016 from $98,882 for the same quarter in the previous year. We expect grant revenue to begin to increase in the fourth quarter of 2016 and continue to increase into 2017. Total revenue decreased to $535,334 in the third quarter 2016 from $580,334 for the third quarter of 2015. This decrease was due to the decrease in grant revenue.

Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $451,807 compared to a loss of $690,728 for the same period of 2015. Although we continue to carefully control expenditures, this decrease in operating loss was primarily due to credits received from a professional service organization the Company no longer uses. We believe that had these credits not been received, operating loss for Q3 2016 would have been greater than the operating loss for Q3 2015, primarily because of discounts we offered to initial purchasers of our new next-generation Barocycler 2320EXTREME instrument, higher costs experienced in sales and marketing as we began to expand such capabilities, and costs associated with pursuing CE Marking for the new Barocycler 23230EXTREME. A CE Mark is required by dozens of countries in order to sell product in their country.

Net loss per common share was $(0.03) - basic and diluted - for the quarters ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2015.

Products and services revenue for the first nine months of 2016 increased to $1,429,487 from $1,174,391 for the same period in 2015. This was a record high for the nine-month period, and exceeded the previous record high (2015) by approximately 22%. Revenue was driven primarily by the sale of instruments, which also set a record high for the nine-month period of $1,001,060, compared to $752,444 (the previous record) for the same period in 2015. Grant revenue decreased during the first nine months of 2016 to $127,289 from $259,181 during the same period in 2015. We expect grant revenue to begin to increase in the fourth quarter of 2016 and to continue to increase in 2017. Total revenue increased to a record $1,556,776 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2016, compared to $1,433,572 during the same period in 2015. We achieved this level of revenue in spite of the significant decrease observed in grant revenue.

Operating loss for the nine month period ended September 30, 2016 was $2,558,448 compared to a loss of $2,629,436 for the same period in 2015. This decrease in operating loss was primarily due to credits received from a former service provider to the Company, as previously described, and by careful control of expenditures.

Net loss per common share (both basic and diluted) was $(0.23) for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to $(0.17) for the same period in 2015.

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the PBI Board, said: "We have recently announced a number of notable achievements that we believe add critical strength and stability to our company as we have concomitantly increased the acceptance and commercial traction of our PCT platform in both the scientific and investment communities worldwide. These include: (i) a co-marketing agreement with SCIEX, a leader in providing important analytical instrumentation to the global life sciences field; (ii) the elimination of nearly $3 million in floorless debt; (iii) the release of our next-generation, PCT-based instrument (the Barocycler 2320EXTREME) and the subsequent sale of the first nine commercially-available units to customers in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia; (iv) three consecutive quarters with total revenue surpassing half a million dollars each, with strong product sales leading the way; and (v) closing of the sale of $610,000 of our common stock in a PIPE transaction and our recently opened $2,000,000 line-of-credit."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We believe these and other recent successes have positioned us well for continued growth and future profitability. However, much remains to be done. It is important that we continue to build upon these recent successes. In that vein, it is imperative that we expand and enhance our current financial, operational, and technical capabilities, and that we find additional ways to help ensure that our progress is seen and understood by the worldwide financial and investor communities. To that end, we are committed to using funds from the PIPE Financing, Line-of-Credit, and Product Sales to help achieve these very important and timely goals. This may include, among other things, additions to staff, independent agents, distributors, and consultants focused primarily in sales and marketing,

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCQB: PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed over 250 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, counter-bioterror applications, and other areas.

The Company will hold an Earnings Call at 4:30 PM EST on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. To attend this teleconference via telephone, Dial-in: (877) 407-8031 (North America), (201) 689-8031 (International). Verbal Passcode: PBI Third Quarter 2016 Financial Call. Replay Number (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (International). ID Number 10158. Teleconference Replay Available for 30 days.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. The Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2015 may not necessarily be indicative of future results. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

