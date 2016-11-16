Plexure Recognized for Innovation at GE's Minds + Machines Event

IoT-Driven CRM Leader Receives Current's Partner Innovation Award for Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience at Retailers

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Plexure, the global leader in IoT-driven CRM, announced today its win of the Partner Innovation Award. Plexure CEO Scott Bradley accepted the award on behalf of the company from Dave Bartlett, chief technology officer for Current, during GE's fourth annual premier Industrial Internet event, .

Plexure leverages digital insights, real-world environmental conditions and in-store activity to automate and improve the way brands interact and engage their customers in real-time. The award recognizes Plexure's most recent advances, such as integrating with Current's intelligent LED lighting systems to deliver improved customer engagement in-store, which allows retailers to track the uplift of sales by customers using this technology. With the addition of Current's Indoor Positioning API, Plexure is able to pinpoint a customer's in-store location to within four inches and send optimized content to digital displays and electronic price tags when the customer is right alongside.

Plexure's Bradley commented, "We are honored to receive this award as innovation is at the heart of our mission. Plexure uses IoT orchestration to link the physical and digital worlds and provide customers with personalized and optimized transactions. In turn, this offers retailers a measurable uplift in sales and a proven return on their technology investment."

Current's Bartlett said, "Plexure's unique approach to customer relationship management, along with its forward-thinking use of Current's Indoor Positioning API, are innovation in action. As Current builds out our partner ecosystem we are eager to partner with companies like Plexure that are dedicated to disrupting and transforming the way the world works."

"Linking engagement to 'Point of Sale' data, Plexure gives retailers key insights about customer behaviors that can be used to increase basket value and ultimately, the lifetime value of the customer," Bradley explained. "Our partnership with Current is strategic to transforming the customer experience and enabling retail brands to improve transactions and generate positive results."

Plexure's award-winning IoT-driven CRM focuses on three comprehensive aspects of customer engagement: measurement, optimization and influence. The solution measures the exact value of every marketing interaction in physical and online worlds, gathering, analyzing and taking action from tens of thousands of live digital events per second. Plexure optimizes live customer engagements by leveraging digital insights, real-world conditions and in-store activity and automates how brands intelligently engage and influence customers real-time using machine learning. Targeting specific contextual parameters such as the customer's immediate location or the weather around them, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM has an enterprise ready engagement engine with POS integration capability. It targets the right customer and tracking unique offer codes all the way through to final transaction uplift.

As Internet of Things (IoT) technology and connected devices enable multiple touch points in real time to reach customers, Plexure help brands build rich customer engagement with its IoT Orchestration Engine and measure the sales uplift of these experiences. With a singular focus on improving real-world business transactions, Plexure's IoT-driven CRM is used by prominent global brands including McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Exxon, Anheuser Busch, The Compass Group and IKEA to drive and convert in-store visits to in-store sales.

Learn more about Plexure: | | |





