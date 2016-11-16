       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
RK Logistics Group Earns ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Now Certified in 4 Livermore and Fremont, CA Locations

(firmenpresse) - FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- ISO International Standards ensure that products and services are safe, reliable and of good quality. For business, they are strategic tools that reduce costs by minimizing waste and errors and increasing productivity. They help companies to access new markets, level the playing field for developing countries and facilitate free and fair global trade. RK Logistics Group, the Best Choice Logistics Partner for Silicon Valley, announced today that another three of its facilities this year earned the prestigious certification, bringing the total to four.

RK Logistics Group, Inc. is ISO 9001:2008 certified at four locations: the company's headquarters facility located at 41707 Christy St in Fremont, CA 94538 as well as the following three facilities in Livermore, CA, 94550: 7364 Marathon Dr., Ste. B, 1 Portola Ave. and 6757 Las Positas Rd., Ste. C.

Founded in 1983, RK Logistics Group provides manufacturing logistics services customized for Silicon Valley's iconic high tech manufacturing companies, as well as spare parts and finished goods distribution for high tech companies, medical device, consumer goods leaders, innovators and start-ups for which the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California community are known. For more, go to .

