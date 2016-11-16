SafeBreach Selects Cybersecurity Specialist ON2IT as the Company's First European Partner

ON2IT Expands Security Solutions and Services Portfolio to Enterprise Customers with a "Hacker's View" to Get Ahead of Breaches Before They Happen

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- , a leading innovator of continuous security validation, today announced that it has signed the company's first European partner, Dutch cybersecurity specialist .

Organizations worldwide continue to face an uphill battle against breaches. As a pioneer in continuous security validation, the SafeBreach platform provides organizations with a "hacker's view" of their security posture for a comprehensive and continuous security assessment, validation and reporting. SafeBreach automatically executes breach methods with an extensive and growing of research and real-world investigative data.

SafeBreach also looks at vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the context of the systems they inhabit and the network relationships they affect to see how an actual attack could play-out and how far it could go -- allowing customers to intelligently implement fixes to close holes in the infrastructure and disrupt and disable the means of greater compromise. These capabilities are especially valuable for organizations preparing to meet the stringent information security and privacy standards associated with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Under GDPR, organizations found negligent in the event of a data breach may be fined as much as EUR 20 million or 4% or global revenue, whichever amount is higher.

"The ability for SafeBreach to challenge security controls and quantify the impact from breaches address one of the most pressing needs of CISO's and CSO's today," said Marcel van Eemeren, founder and CEO at ON2IT. "The era of annual and quarterly IT audits will come to an end as today's business environments and the transformation to the cloud requires continuous real-time threat analysis. SafeBreach gives enterprise customers most of the capabilities of an in-house security red team in an automated fashion. By simulating attacks in a safe environment, organizations are given the time to address critical risks and improve overall incident response in the event of a breach."

"ON2IT is an ideal partner because they truly understand security and they have proven partnership success with companies such as Palo Alto Networks and VMware," said Simon Naldoza, VP of strategic alliances at SafeBreach. "ON2IT has demonstrated its ability to integrate best-in-class security solutions for its European corporate customers, and SafeBreach's continuous security validation platform will complement their existing portfolio."

SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of continuous security validation. The company's groundbreaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes breach methods with an extensive and growing of research and real-world investigative data. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. SafeBreach was awarded a 2016 SINET16 Innovator and featured in the RSA 2016 Innovation Sandbox. For more information visit or follow on Twitter (at)SafeBreach.

Comments on this PressRelease