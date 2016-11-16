Signal Ranked for Second Consecutive Year on Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM)

Marketing Technology Leader is Number 94 on List with 1,008 Percent Revenue Growth

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Signal, a global leader in real-time, people-based marketing technology, today announced that for the second year in a row it is included on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Signal earned the number 94 spot on the list due to revenue growth of 1,008 percent during the period from 2012 to 2015.

Signal was founded in 2010 to help marketers recognize customers across channels and build an always-on identity foundation to fuel more relevant marketing interactions. Since then, the company has achieved several significant growth milestones. Signal has secured a total of over $70 million in venture capital funding to date, consistently achieved a high double-digit growth rate, created more than 150 jobs, and has thousands of clients using its technology in the US, APAC, EMEA, and South America.

"Signal is honored to be on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the second consecutive year as a result of our strong, sustained growth," said Mike Sands, Signal CEO. "The company's success is a result of continuing our mission to help marketers around the world recognize and understand their hyperconnected customers, and use that information to create better experiences, build loyalty, and improve marketing ROI."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

To learn more about Signal, visit

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

is a global leader in real-time, people-based marketing technology. With one platform, Signal's integrated technology combines data collection, persistent identification, data onboarding and media activation for real-time cross-channel engagement. By leveraging Signal's platform, brands and publishers gain immediate knowledge of buyers, access to high quality audiences and a simplified activation process to engage consumers within minutes of recognition.

Today, Signal's technology runs on more than 45,000 digital properties in 158 countries. The platform facilitates billions of data requests monthly, supporting top brands around the world that generate more than $1.5 trillion in commerce, including Allstate, Audi, Crate & Barrel, DeVry University, GAP, JetBlue Airways, Macy's, 1-800-Flowers.com, Starcom MediaVest Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and many more.

Signal has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including being named one of the fastest growing companies on the 2015 and 2016 Inc. 500 lists.

