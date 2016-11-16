       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Push for Love Announces Holiday Soiree to Benefit HEAL International

The 2nd annual event features casino night entertainment and a silent auction for charity

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- today announced the "Push for Love Holiday Soiree," an event created to celebrate the season and to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits. This year the event, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight, will benefit , a local nonprofit that protects vulnerable and trafficked children through sexual health and empowerment programs.

Hosted at a private residence on Camelback Mountain, the Push for Love Holiday Soiree will feature live music from , dancing, casino games, hors d'oeuvres, open bar, raffles, and a silent auction which will include a piece created live on-site by celebrated local graffiti artist, Lalo Cota. Volunteers from HEAL International will be attending the event to share their joy and experiences working with trafficked and vulnerable children locally and in Africa, and to show attendees how we can make a difference together. Tickets are available at for $50 per individual or $80 per pair.

The Push for Love Holiday Soiree is made possible by generous sponsors, including Tito's Handmade Vodka, Farm & Craft Scottsdale, O.S.H.O. Brewery, and PRO EM Party & Event Rentals.

Push for Love was founded in 2015 by The PUSH Agency, an Arizona-based nationwide live-marketing and event-staffing company. The organization, which comprises a group of professionals with a dedication to serving others, supports people in need through fundraising, volunteer efforts, and raising awareness for important causes. Push for Love was founded on the belief that all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background or geographic location, deserve to be shown love and compassion.
Push for Love Holiday Soiree
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 from 7 p.m. - midnight
Private luxury residence on Camelback Mountain
(address provided at time of ticket purchase)

: $50/individual or $80/pair. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available.

The PUSH Agency is a nationwide event-marketing and talent-staffing agency based in Tempe, Ariz. It is the only firm using proprietary software to match companies and event planners with models and experienced staff for trade shows, promotional events, brand ambassador opportunities, in-store product demos, experiential marketing and more. The PUSH Agency hosts the largest database of talent in North America with more than 98,000 experienced promotional models and brand ambassadors and services nearly every major U.S. and Canadian market. For more information, please visit .

Contact:



Beth Cochran

602.758.0750

Deb Caron

480.628.0270



http://www.pushforlove.org



