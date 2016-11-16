Delphix Ranked 64th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Delphix, the market leader in data virtualization, today announced that it has been ranked 64th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list, the annual ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and clean technology companies in North America. This year's Deloitte's Fast 500 ranking is based on a percentage of fiscal year growth from 2012 to 2015.

"Our presence on this prestigious list for two consecutive years indicates just how strong the appetite is in the market for a strong data virtualization solution," said Chris Cook, CEO at Delphix. "Projects like DevOps and cloud migrations, as well as increasing regulation of data security, continue to spur companies to seek out Delphix. We're grateful to be recognized for this honor again this year, and we look forward to many years of growth ahead."

"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

Delphix is the market leader in data virtualization, helping organizations release applications up to 10x faster by delivering secure, virtualized data across the application lifecycle. More than 30 percent of the Global 500 use Delphix software to deliver data across development, testing and reporting environments, improving developer productivity and data security on premises or in the cloud. Delphix is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices around the world, and can be found online at .

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Delphix is a trademark of Delphix Corp. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names may be trademarks of their respective organizations.

