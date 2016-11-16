Year-End Move-in Opportunities Available at Silverleaf in Portola Springs Village, Designer Options Included

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- A limited number of year-end opportunities are available at California Pacific Homes' in Irvine's Portola Springs Village. These detached courtyard homes offer open floorplans, light-filled living spaces, designer-selected options and private yards or courtyards. Designs feature a bonus room, luxurious master suite, spacious secondary bedrooms, modern amenities and two-car direct access garages. Hurry in to the sales office to purchase one of these beautifully designed homes and begin the new year at Silverleaf. For more information, visit the models or go to

"Take advantage of Silverleaf's limited year-end opportunities and start 2017 with the luxury of detached courtyard home living," said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, and Design Center for California Pacific Homes. "Don't miss your chance. Visit today."

Silverleaf's year-end move-in homes showcase and 2's well-appointed designs that include three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and a gourmet kitchen with island, Pental Quartz countertops, Bertazonni range and microwave with Bosch stainless steel dishwasher. Design highlights per plan include spacious secondary bedrooms for growing families, plus a bonus room, private patios, and fenced yard or courtyard. Prices start from the high $600,000s.

With a desirable location in the newest enclave of , Silverleaf homeowners can walk to the state-of-the-art Portola Springs Elementary School, and within the community, two with pools, spas, shade structures, barbecues, tennis courts, tot lot/play areas, a community building and a community room. The prime Irvine address is also near transportation corridors and popular retail stores, restaurants and entertainment at Woodbury Town Center and Irvine Spectrum Center®. Children are included in the award-winning Irvine Unified School District.

The Portola Springs Village within the Villages of Irvine®, offers residents a community unlike any other, with sweeping views of Loma Ridge and vast expanses of protected open space. Close to a variety of amenities designed to make the most of the pristine natural environment, Portola Springs features beautiful homes in an array of inspired architectural styles that are just minutes from the region's , dining and entertainment.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, the Portola Springs Village is located



in the City of Irvine. In 2014, Money Magazine named Irvine California's No.1 city in its "Best Places to Live" list. The highly acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for eleven years in a row; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information about the Villages of Irvine, visit .

To learn more about Silverleaf, join the Interest List at . California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit

To visit Silverleaf, take the north or southbound I-5, exit at Sand Canyon Avenue and turn left. Proceed to Irvine Blvd. and turn right, then turn left on Modjeska, right on Stillnight, left on Northern Point and follow the signs. The sales office and model homes are open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Silverleaf, please call 949.398.8714.

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.

