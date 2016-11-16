Proove Biosciences Ranked 69th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

Attributes 1,386 Percent Revenue Growth to Successful Patented Precision Medicine Platform Designed to Improve Outcomes for Patients, Providers and Insurers

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- , the Healthcare Decision Company, today announced it ranked at number 69 on , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America from fiscal year 2012 to 2015. Proove Biosciences grew 1,386 percent during this period, further highlighting its already-renowned achievements in individualizing patient treatment through proprietary and patent-pending, comprehensive genetic testing methods.

Proove Biosciences' founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Meshkin, credits the company's impressive growth to "the incredible dedication of our expert team in creating a successful suite of advanced precision medicine profiles that have been proven to improve clinician decision-making and help patients overcome pain," he says. "With the epidemics of unresolved pain and prescription opioid abuse, Proove is proud to lead the research and commercialization of precision medicine tools to help improve patient care. We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte & Touche LLP for our revenue growth, and look forward to making the Fast 500 again in 2017!"

"Today, when every organization can be a tech company, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change, but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader.

Since its launch in 2009, Proove has helped to effectively diagnose and manage a broad range of physical disorders, such as opioid addiction risk, fibromyalgia, TMJD, and thromboembolism -- as well as mental disorders, including depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other disorders. Proove is backed by science, driven by data and supported by an advisory board of the world's leading medical experts. Its proprietary and patent-pending bioinformatics platform for collecting, storing, analyzing, and integrating biological and genetic information is changing the future of healthcare.

To learn more about Proove Biosciences, visit With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at or (949)-733-8679.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Please see for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

s: -- the Healthcare Decision Company -- is the commercial and educational leader in the research, investigation and development of proprietary and patent-pending tests that combine genetic and clinical data into reports to help physicians to individualize -- and optimize -- medicine selection and dosing. Supported by leading medical experts and institutions across the globe, the reports facilitate objective decision-making to improve outcomes for patients, providers and insurers. Backed by science and driven by data, Proove is revolutionizing individualized medicine. With a proprietary bioinformatics platform that delivers therapy-defining information that allows prescribers to evaluate pain tolerance, assess patient drug metabolism, predict response and immunity to opioid and non-opioid pain medication, and identify risk for dependence and addiction, Proove provides the most technologically advanced solutions to enable accurate and evidence-based medical decision-making rather than "trial-and-error" approaches. Proove helps reduce the risk of treatment failure, decrease costs to insurers and relieve society of the emotional and financial burdens associated with addiction and other avoidable consequences. For more information, please visit or call toll free 855-PROOVE-BIO (855-776-6832).

Leslie Licano



Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679





More information:

http://https://www.proove.com/



PressRelease by

Proove

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 18:47

Language: English

News-ID 507566

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Proove

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease