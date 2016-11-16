Oxford Immunotec Ranked Among Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 16, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics

company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the

management of underserved immune-regulated conditions today announced that it

has been included in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM), a ranking of the

500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and

energy tech companies in North America. Oxford Immunotec's US subsidiary was

ranked 353(rd) in the list of 500, based upon Deloitte's assessment that the

Company grew annual revenue 204 percent from fiscal year 2012 to 2015.



"The Company is honored to be included among such prestigious technology

companies. This recognition is a direct reflection of the efforts of all the

members of the Oxford Immunotec team," said Peter Wrighton-Smith Ph.D., Chief

Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "Our growth in recent years can be

attributed to the successful global commercialization of our T-SPOT(®).TB test,

which has improved the diagnosis of tuberculosis infection around the world. We

continue to leverage our technology in the development of innovative diagnostic

tests for other immune-regulated conditions including chronic infections,

transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology."



"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to

diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for

their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions

that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the

emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial

environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward



to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."



Oxford Immunotec was previously ranked 251(st) as a Technology Fast 500(TM)

award winner for 2015.



About Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)



Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing

technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -

both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners

are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own

proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in

products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and

current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused

on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of

underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the

TSPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-

SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the

United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug

Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and

China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne

diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and

Immunetics. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the

Company's third product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition

to these three product lines, the Company has additional active development

programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near

Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found

at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.



CONTACTS:



For Media Inquiries:

Caroline Crawley

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +44 1235 442796

ccrawley(at)oxfordimmunotec.com



For Investor Inquiries:

Rick Altieri

Chief Financial Officer

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953

raltieri(at)oxfordimmunotec.com



Mark Klausner

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0501

oxfordimmunotec(at)westwicke.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Oxford Immunotec via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://oxfordimmunotec.com



PressRelease by

Oxford Immunotec

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 19:15

Language: English

News-ID 507570

Character count: 5308

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Oxford Immunotec

Stadt: Oxfordshire





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease