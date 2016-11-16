Oxford Immunotec Ranked Among Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics
company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the
management of underserved immune-regulated conditions today announced that it
has been included in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM), a ranking of the
500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and
energy tech companies in North America. Oxford Immunotec's US subsidiary was
ranked 353(rd) in the list of 500, based upon Deloitte's assessment that the
Company grew annual revenue 204 percent from fiscal year 2012 to 2015.
"The Company is honored to be included among such prestigious technology
companies. This recognition is a direct reflection of the efforts of all the
members of the Oxford Immunotec team," said Peter Wrighton-Smith Ph.D., Chief
Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "Our growth in recent years can be
attributed to the successful global commercialization of our T-SPOT(®).TB test,
which has improved the diagnosis of tuberculosis infection around the world. We
continue to leverage our technology in the development of innovative diagnostic
tests for other immune-regulated conditions including chronic infections,
transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology."
"This year's Fast 500 winners showcase that when organizations are open to
diverse perspectives and insights, they are able to create an environment for
their employees and customers to see the possibilities and ingenious solutions
that might lie ahead," added Jim Atwell, national managing partner of the
emerging growth company practice, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Entrepreneurial
environments foster change and innovation within businesses, and we look forward
to watching these companies continue to drive change across all sectors."
Oxford Immunotec was previously ranked 251(st) as a Technology Fast 500(TM)
award winner for 2015.
About Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)
Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing
technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -
both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners
are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own
proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in
products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.
Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and
current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused
on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of
underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the
TSPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-
SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the
United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug
Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and
China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne
diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and
Immunetics. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the
Company's third product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition
to these three product lines, the Company has additional active development
programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near
Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found
at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.
T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.
