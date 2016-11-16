ABN AMRO Press Release: Dutch State to sell depositary receipts in ABN AMRO Group

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Dutch State to sell depositary receipts in ABN AMRO Group
Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen (NL Financial
Investments, "NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, today announced the
intention to sell up to 65 million of depositary receipts ("Depositary
Receipts") representing ordinary shares in ABN AMRO Group N.V. ("ABN AMRO
Group"). These Depositary Receipts represent approximately up to 7% of the share
capital of ABN AMRO Group.
NLFI will offer the Depositary Receipts by way of an accelerated book building
offering to qualified investors (the "Offering").
Following the settlement, the stake of NLFI declines from 77% to 70%. NLFI has
previously announced that it intends to divest its remaining stake in ABN AMRO
Group over time.
Furthermore, NLFI has undertaken to the joint bookrunners that the remaining
shares in ABN AMRO held by NLFI will be subject to a lock-up period of 90
calendar days following the settlement. This lock-up may be waived by the joint
bookrunners at their sole discretion.
ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO
Investor Relations
pressrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com
investorrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 628 8900
+31 20 628 2282
This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities ( the "Securities") of ABN
AMRO Group N.V. (the "Company") in the United States. The Securities of the
Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act
of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United
States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction
not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
http://hugin.info/172722/R/2057487/770910.pdf
