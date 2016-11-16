ABN AMRO Press Release: Dutch State to sell depositary receipts in ABN AMRO Group

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Dutch State to sell depositary receipts in ABN AMRO Group



Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen (NL Financial

Investments, "NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, today announced the

intention to sell up to 65 million of depositary receipts ("Depositary

Receipts") representing ordinary shares in ABN AMRO Group N.V. ("ABN AMRO

Group"). These Depositary Receipts represent approximately up to 7% of the share

capital of ABN AMRO Group.



NLFI will offer the Depositary Receipts by way of an accelerated book building

offering to qualified investors (the "Offering").



Following the settlement, the stake of NLFI declines from 77% to 70%. NLFI has

previously announced that it intends to divest its remaining stake in ABN AMRO

Group over time.



Furthermore, NLFI has undertaken to the joint bookrunners that the remaining

shares in ABN AMRO held by NLFI will be subject to a lock-up period of 90

calendar days following the settlement. This lock-up may be waived by the joint

bookrunners at their sole discretion.





ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO

Investor Relations

pressrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com

investorrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 628 8900

+31 20 628 2282





This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a

solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities ( the "Securities") of ABN

AMRO Group N.V. (the "Company") in the United States. The Securities of the

Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act

of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United

States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction

not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



Dutch State to sell depositary receipts in ABN AMRO Group:



http://hugin.info/172722/R/2057487/770910.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ABN AMRO via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.abnamro.com



PressRelease by

ABN AMRO

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 17:42

Language: English

News-ID 507571

Character count: 2531

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ABN AMRO

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease