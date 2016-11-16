Metallica Unleash Music Videos for Every Song on Hardwired...To Self-Destruct Today and Tomorrow

Jonas Akerlund, Herring and Herring, Claire Marie Vogel, Tom Kirk and More Among the Directors

In an unprecedented move for Metallica, the band is releasing music videos for each song from their forthcoming album, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct today and tomorrow on YouTube and simultaneously with editorial partners around the world for every two hours. New songs and their videos will premiere right up to when the clock turns over at midnight in New Zealand, where the first official copy of the new album will be available worldwide. The videos -- shot around the globe -- will give fans the opportunity to hear the long awaited Metallica album two days ahead of its official November 18th release via Blackened Recordings.

Directors for the videos include: Jonas Åkerlund, who originally worked with the band on "Turn The Page" and "Whiskey In The Jar," album package photographers Herring and Herring, Colin Hakes ("Hardwired"), Clark Eddy ("Atlas Rise," and countless "Making of . . ." clips), Tom Kirk ("Moth Into Flame"), Claire Marie Vogel, Jessica Cope, Rob Valley, Phil Mucci, and Metallica's very own videographer Brett Murray. The forthcoming clips follow the previously released videos for and See below for a complete schedule of when and where each video will be debuted, along with who directed each video.

2p EST - "Confusion" (Directed by Claire Marie Vogel) - Rolling Stone, USA

4p EST - "ManUNkind" (Directed by Jonas Åkerlund) - Bravewords, Canada

6p EST - "Now That We're Dead" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Pitchfork, USA

8p EST - "Here Comes Revenge" (Directed by Jessica Cope) - Triple M, Australia

10p EST - "Am I Savage" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Ro69.JP (Rockin' On), Japan

12a EST - "Halo On Fire" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - BiLD / Metal Hammer, Germany

2a EST - "Murder One" (Directed by Robert Valley) - Le Parisian, France

4a EST - "Spit Out The Bone" (Directed by Phil Mucci) - NME, England



6a EST - "Lords of Summer" (Directed by Brett Murray) - Aftonbladet, Sweden

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, a 2 CD / 2 Vinyl set, is the Grammy® Award winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's first studio album since 2008's multi-platinum Death Magnetic. Hardwired...To Self-Destruct is available for pre-order at in various configurations including: CD, Vinyl, Digital, Deluxe, and Deluxe Deluxe Versions. Greg Fidelman, who engineered and mixed Death Magnetic, produced the album.

Metallica formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield and has become one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history, having sold 110 million albums worldwide while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. They have scored several multi-platinum albums, including 1991's Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), with sales of nearly 17 million copies in the United States alone, making it the best-selling album in the history of Soundscan. Metallica has also garnered numerous awards and accolades, including nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009. In December 2013, Metallica made history when they performed a rare concert in Antarctica, becoming the first act to ever play all seven continents all within a year, and earning themselves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

