CSE: 2016-1107 - Delist - Newnote Financial Corp. (NEU)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- The common shares of Newnote Financial Corp. will be delisted at the market close today, November 16, 2016.

Newnote Financial is currently suspended.

Date: Market close, November 16, 2016

Symbol: NEU

