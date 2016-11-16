Brain Armor Receives Authorization to Sell in Canada

(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Trident Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), an emerging growth company focused on identifying and building growth brands in dynamic consumer segments, today announced that Brain Armor has been granted a Product license under The Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) authorizing the sale of the product in Canada. (NNHPD) is the regulating authority for natural health products for sale in Canada. This license opens up a major new market for the Brain Armor® Brand, clearing the way for marketing and distribution activity in Canada.

"Brain Armor® has been adopted by elite sports programs both at the professional and collegiate level in the United States. As a result, there is already demand among pro sports teams and athletics programs in Canada. Now that we are cleared to sell our product in Canada, we can begin to develop our business in this market. This is an exciting development," explains Trident Brands President, Don MacPhee.

Brain Armor® has a strong following with professional and collegiate level sports. Its customers include major-league baseball, professional football and hockey as well as a list of NCAA Division I collegiate programs across the US. Awareness and interest in products that support brain health has been growing in Canada thanks to heightened media coverage and player safety programs in sports organizations across the country.

Brain Armor® is a plant based DHA Omega-3 supplement designed for athletes to optimize cognitive and visual performance. It is NSF certified for sport, and has garnered a following with professional and collegiate athletes. Brain Armor® features life'sDHA®, a plant based DHA sourced from a sustainable process in an FDA inspected facility. DHA is especially concentrated in the gray matter of the brain, the retina of the eyes and heart tissue. DHA represents 97 percent of the omega-3s in the brain. Trident Brands holds an exclusive worldwide license from Royal DSM to market Brain Armor®.

As part of the Health Products and Food Branch of Health Canada, the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) is the regulating authority for natural health products for sale in Canada. Our role is to ensure that Canadians have ready access to natural health products that are safe, effective and of high quality while respecting freedom of choice and philosophical and cultural diversity.

Trident Brands, Inc. is an emerging growth company focused on identifying and building growth brands in dynamic consumer segments. The company's management team has expertise in developing and commercializing consumer products in global companies and specialty markets. Trident is currently targeting growth opportunities in brand and consolidated licenses, consumer goods such as functional foods, supplements, and beverages, life science technologies that have applications in consumer products, and intellectual property and/or licenses in recognized brand platforms.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

