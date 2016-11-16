Apprio Ranked 289th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500(TM)

Company Attributes 260 Percent Revenue Growth to Government Customer-Centric Approach and Dedicated, Experienced Team

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced it ranked No. 289 on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The rankings are created by looking at companies' percentage of fiscal year revenue growth over a four-year period from 2012 to 2015. Apprio grew 260 percent during this period.

"We're honored to make the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the fifth year in a row," says Darryl F. Britt, Apprio's president. "Our years of repeated growth wouldn't be possible without our team's ability to deliver innovative solutions to our federal customers. In the past year, we've also managed to lay the groundwork for further growth by recruiting new, highly experienced members to our leadership team, and by expanding Apprio's technical and program management skills. We're well poised for a solid 2017, thanks to the continued dedication of a very talented team."

Apprio previously ranked 405 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2015, ranked 446 in 2014 and ranked 342 in 2013.

"Today, the most effective businesses not only foster the courage to explore change but also encourage creativity in using and applying existing assets in new ways, as resourcefully as possible," said Sandra Shirai, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "This ingenious approach to innovation calls for the encouragement of curiosity and collaboration both within and outside the office walls."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought-leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

