Fujitsu partners with fintech firms to launch new customer onboarding solution for financial institutions

Global partnerships with ImageWare Systems, InAuth, Intelligent Environments, Mitek & Trunomi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- Fujitsu today announces the launch of Smart Origination, customer onboarding technology developed in unique partnership with ImageWare Systems, InAuth, Intelligent Environments, Mitek and Trunomi.

The joint proposition enables financial institutions to collect, process and verify documents and the identity of new applicants in less than five minutes. It operates across multiple channels to give a seamless customer experience, ultimately increasing conversion and reducing the cost of acquisition of new customers.

Smart Origination reduces identity fraud by up to 99 percent and decreases application abandonment by 40 percent, enabling financial institutions to reduce the financial expense associated with fraudulent customers and more easily attract new customers.

The global collaboration between Fujitsu, ImageWare Systems, InAuth, Intelligent Environments, Mitek Systems and Trunomi builds on existing relationships between the technology providers.

Smart Origination specifically combines each firm's specialist technology:

: K5 next generation cloud platform and trusted SI partner

Multi-modal biometrics technology covering voice, facial and iris recognition, and Fujitsu PalmSecure

: Advanced mobile and browser device identification, authentication, risk detection, analysis and risk scoring

: Powerful digital platform that accommodates any form factor including IoT

: Global electronic ID Verification

Customer consent management and data permissions in compliance with EU General Data Protection Regulation.

In the first collaboration of its kind, Smart Origination enables financial institutions to consolidate their digital channels approach and take advantage of a more streamlined and secured origination process, all in strict compliance with the incoming EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Gary Fegan, Head of Digital Financial Services Solutions at Fujitsu, said: "The aim was to take a best of breed approach for digital origination and account servicing but also deliver this as a truly integrated and business aligned solution. I believe Smart Origination allows financial institutions to leapfrog 5 years of internal development and concentrate on real customer-focused innovation whilst meeting their regulatory requirements."

David Webber, managing director at Intelligent Environments, said: "We live in a truly digital age, yet consumers are still becoming bogged down in old fashioned paperwork when applying for a new bank account or insurance policy. The identity verification stage of these applications alone can often take over an hour, which simply isn't acceptable for today's busy consumer.

"Smart Origination, created as a result of an exciting partnership with a selection of leading fintech innovators, means that financial services firms are now able to offer their customers a seamless and streamlined ID verification and application process at the click of a button."

ImageWare Systems is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. For more information about ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit .

