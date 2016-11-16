       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Zebra Holdings and Investments (Guernsey) Limited Acquires Shares of Africa Energy Corp.

ID: 507590
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Zebra Holdings and Investments (Guernsey) Limited, a company controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Guernsey, 1st and 2nd Floors, Elizabeth House, Les Ruettes Brayes, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LX, announced today that pursuant to a private placement it had acquired 10,000,000 common shares of Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFE) at a price of Cdn$ 0.25 per share representing approximately 3.13% of Africa Energy's outstanding shares subsequent to the completion of the private placement. As a result of this acquisition, Zebra will hold 57,076,544 common shares or approximately 17.88% of Africa Energy's issued and outstanding share capital.

Zebra has acquired the shares for investment purposes and may from time to time increase or decrease its investment in Africa Energy depending upon the business and prospects of Africa Energy and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574.

Contacts:
Aksel Azrac
011 41 22 595 1875
011 41 22 595 1800 (FAX)



Keywords (optional):

zebra-holdings-and-investments-guernsey-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/16/2016 - 21:11
Language: English
News-ID 507590
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Zebra Holdings and Investments (Guernsey) Limited
Stadt: ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY


Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.538
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 209


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z