The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Estimated Ordinary Income Dividend

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE: APB) (the "Fund") announced today that through October 31, 2016, it is expected that the Fund will pay a dividend from ordinary income estimated at $0.20 per share. The Fund is not expected to pay a long-term capital gains distribution. The dividend will be declared in December 2016, to shareholders of record in such month, and paid in January 2017. The actual amount distributed is expected to vary from this estimate.

About The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc.:

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APB." The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities in the Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan). The Fund is managed by Value Partners Hong Kong Limited. For further information on The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc., please call our toll free line at 1-888-4-ASIA-PAC (1-888-427-4272) or visit .

For more information, contact:





More information:

http://www.asiapacificfund.com



PressRelease by

The Asia Pacific Fund

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 21:40

Language: English

News-ID 507594

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Asia Pacific Fund

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease