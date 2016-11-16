       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Semiconductors


NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

ID: 507595
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) will present at the following event for the financial community:

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Pacific time
The Phoenician, 6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of NVIDIA's presentations at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

Subscribe to the , follow us on , , , and , and view NVIDIA videos on and images on .

(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the AI computing company. Its invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at .

© 2016 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Arnab Chanda
Investor Relations
NVIDIA Corporation
(408) 566-6036


Robert Sherbin
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
(408) 566-5150



More information:
http://www.nvidia.com



Keywords (optional):

nvidia-investor-relations, credit-suisse-conference, financial-community-event,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/16/2016 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 507595
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NVIDIA
Stadt: SANTA CLARA, CA


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Semiconductors




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.538
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 209


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z