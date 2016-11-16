NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) will present at the following event for the financial community:

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Pacific time

The Phoenician, 6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of NVIDIA's presentations at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

Subscribe to the , follow us on , , , and , and view NVIDIA videos on and images on .

(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the AI computing company. Its invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at .

© 2016 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Arnab Chanda

Investor Relations

NVIDIA Corporation

(408) 566-6036





Robert Sherbin

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

(408) 566-5150





More information:

http://www.nvidia.com



PressRelease by

NVIDIA

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 507595

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NVIDIA

Stadt: SANTA CLARA, CA





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease