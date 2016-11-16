Southern Home Medical Achieves 2000% Increase in Revenue after Mergers

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare Industry, has announced today that as a result of the new mergers the company has achieve two thousand percent increase in revenue for the period ending September 30, 2016. SHOM corporate earnings for the period ending September 30, 2016 have also increased to $32,255 as reported on the OTC Markets. "We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made this quarter, we intend to continue this trend and increase shareholder value.

"Our businesses operate as profit centers and are designed to be replicated without additional, large capital expenditures. What this means to shareholders is our profitability should continue to rise as we expand our business locations through the remainder of 2016," said George Chang, Chief Executive Officer. "While we are exceeding our expectations month-after-month in terms of revenues and net income, our stock price has yet to parallel our outstanding performance. We anticipate this to change, as we move to 'fully reporting status' and achieve higher visibility in the financial community." Mr. Chang also commented, "We are working on more developments for the company by improving our staffing with new and talented people who work hard every day. They can help create a lot of new products and also save time when they're using cutting edge technology to get the job done and creating a lot of profit. In addition, our company is working on bring more products to the table we are planning some collaboration in the future with the colleges such as Queens College, City College, MIT School."

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs. Websites:

