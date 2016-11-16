Rooster Energy Ltd. Announces 2016 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- ROOSTER ENERGY LTD. (the "Company") () (TSX VENTURE: COQ) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR () its Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in the corporate office in Houston, Texas, USA. Shareholders of record on November 9, 2016 will vote on general resolutions setting the number of directors at five until the 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders; and, ratifying the appointment of the accounting firm of Collins Barrow Calgary, LLP, as independent auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Finally, the Board of Directors has nominated and recommends for re-election all of the current directors of the Company for another term with the exception of Steven A. Weyel who declined an offer to seek re-election. Those current directors nominated for election are Chester F. Morrison, Jr., Robert P. Murphy and J. Munro Sutherland. Additionally, the Board has nominated Gary M. Halverson and Leroy F. Guidry, Jr., for election as members of the Board.

Mr. Halverson is recently retired, after thirty eight years of service, from Cameron International Corp., now a Schlumberger Ltd. company. His most recent position was as President of the Drilling and Production Systems Group, a global provider of pressure control equipment and aftermarket services for oil and gas production operations. He is also a Senior Advisor to First Reserve Corporation, a leading private equity firm specializing in investments in the energy sector. Mr. Guidry is currently the President and Chief Financial Officer of the Morrison Energy Group, LLC, and its subsidiaries, a privately held oilfield service provider primarily focused in the Gulf of Mexico. He previously served as chief financial officer for several oilfield service companies in addition to being treasurer of Pride International, Inc., a NYSE listed drilling contractor. He is a certified public accountant. Morrison Energy Group, LLC, is the largest shareholder of the Company, so Mr. Guidry will not be considered an independent director if elected.

Rooster Energy Ltd. is a Houston, Texas, based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development of resources in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the delivery of well intervention services, including well plugging and abandonment, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Morrison Well Services, LLC. Our primary assets consist of interests in oil and gas leases and 16 rigless plug and abandonment units or spreads of well intervention equipment. The Company is the operator of the majority of its leases and daily oil and gas production.

