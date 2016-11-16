Algeco Scotsman Releases Third Quarter 2016 Financial Information

(firmenpresse) - BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that its subsidiary, Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l., has posted its third quarter 2016 financial information at . The slide presentation to accompany the previously announced third quarter 2016 financial results conference call (scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time) will be posted Thursday, November 17, 2016 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 275,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco Scotsman

410-933-5921

Algeco Scotsman

