Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - FAIRFIELD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2016, payable on December 14, 2016.
Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank. Kearny Bank operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 42 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At September 30, 2016, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $4.52 billion in total assets.
For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro
President and Chief Executive Officer
or
Eric B. Heyer
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500
