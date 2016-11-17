Sky Premium Presents The Good Life At Its Soft Launch Opening

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- celebrated the soft launch opening of their membership services club on 11 November 2016 at Me(at)OUE. Showcasing new stellar brand partners on board, Sky Premium unveiled their membership services club in two interactive performances with over 200 guests including local personalities and socialites. Distinguished guests included Sky Premium's two panel advisors, Allan Wu, renowned celebrity in Southeast Asia, and fashion-forward lawyer, Tan Min-Li.

After a welcome introduction by Sky Premium's General Manager, Margaret Koh, guests heard from Allan Wu and Tan Min-Li about the unparalleled lifestyle experiences represented by Sky Premium's four core pillars of luxury in Travel, Wine & Dine, Wellness and Shopping. The membership services club aims to be the prime platform to revive untapped destinations, harnessing the collective efforts of more than 75 brand partners globally, including Antarctica XXI, Royal African Discoveries and renting of opulent villas in Italy.

Immersing in an evening of The Good Life, guests were delighted with an 'iPad Magician Display' followed by an immersive shadow dance performance presented in a highly avant-garde fashion. The iPad Magician enthralled guests with innovative illusions to reveal the key into Sky Premium's offerings. The shadow dance performance, titled 'The Good Life,' depicted the brand's story through an intentional display of the everyday layman in various sequences and the endless possibilities as a member.

"Being in a country where so much of our time is perplexed by the turbulences in our daily lives, the power and beauty of Sky Premium creates a boundless source of sanctuary for anyone to rejuvenate in the good life experiences all over the world, co-opt by our esteemed brand partners. We're excited to officially welcome members into the club and journey along life's memorable experiences."

Sky Premium is officially open for membership. At an annual fee of $1,200, new members are pampered with a welcome package worth more, including a 1 gram certified gold ingrained membership card. Individuals can sign up via the Sky Premium website, by calling their customer service team at (+65)65330000 or at Sky Premium's events. For more information, visit

