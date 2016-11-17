Airwheel S8 Is a New Star in Intelligent Mini Self Balancing Scooter World

Airwheel has released a brand-new S-series member -Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter. Many consumers have showed their interests to this new arrival.

(firmenpresse) - Every product is for the life of the people. And the more the products cater to the users, the more possibly the users will be loyal to the products. That is the way Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter chases. Updating and innovating products aims at further facilitating peoples daily life, and it is the same with Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter. Airwheel has released a brand-new S-series two wheel self-balancing electric scooter member -Airwheel S8 double-wheels electric scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796650061597970432



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar is equipped with a comfortable saddle. If users want to stand to ride Airwheel S8, the saddle can be retracted. Generally speaking, double riding modes are helpful to expand consumer base. In the meantime, a retractable shaft that is made from aviation aluminum is installed under the saddle, which can be used to adjust the height of saddle. Ever before, Airwheel electric scooters are mainly selected by young people, because the standing-posture riding mode will make the elderly fatigued for a long time. However, Airwheel S8 sitting-posture self-balancing scooter is suitable for all ages. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793723441887059968



Airwheel S8 t is small in size but powerful in function. Compared with other types of 2-wheeled electric scooters, the 10-inch tyres of Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter are obviously smaller, but they enjoy stronger grip force and better wear resistance. In order to make sure stronger driving power, Airwheel S8 adopts advanced lithium-ion battery. The battery capacity is 260Wh. Undoubtedly, battery capacity is directly related to maximum range. If people use Airwheel S8 as a transport to go to work or to school, 260Wh is an ideal choice. Airwheel S8 is not only small in size, but also light in weight. The gross weight of it is about 14.8kg. In other words, it is convenient to carry and store. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a





Airwheel emphasizes that the essence of innovation and change is to benefit people. In short, Airwheel S8 electric scooter with seat to be the new star will light up the whole electric scooter sector.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 05:18

Language: English

News-ID 507619

Character count: 2759

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease