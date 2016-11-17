Airwheel Z5 Personal Smart folding Electric Scooter, Best Tool to Go Shopping During Festivals

Many people go shopping for food, clothes and festival decorations. However, shopping during festival period is not easy since it takes so much time and energy.

(firmenpresse) - When festival is coming, people must prepare for the festival, the dinner, and the presents for her children and husband and other decoration. As a result, people need to drive to the downtown to shop from one store to another. Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter can help people since it can take them around the shopping mall instead of walking. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528



Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter is designed with the small 8-inch tyres which take less space with the strong stability. The tyres are made of high quality materials. The tyre can be rode in any terrains with the great ability to grasp the ground. So they can ride Z5 on the smooth floor of any store or shopping mall without any dangers or risks. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797011228518252544



Also, riders can change the operating rod to get a comfortable travel. The handle of Airwheel Z5 can be adjusted, so rider just needs to change the height of handle to avoid bending which is extremely uncomfortable for a long time riding. The folding scrub pedals are also equipped with Airwheel Z5 fast electric scooter which increases the friction between the shoes and pedals. So even green hands can stand on the pedals steadily, and he does not worry about his poor skills of riding the Z5.



Another feature of Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter attracting people the most is that the whole frame can be folded. It can be put into the trunk of a car easily. The light weight and small size make it easy for thin female to pick up. People can drive to the mall, then taking out Airwheel Z5 to the mall. With Z5, people can finish the shopping for festival within one or two days. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-E9bevf4_s0&feature=youtu.be&a

The battery is designed to be replaceable to achieve a long enough range for the carefree shopping experience. People can prepare the spare batteries in advance according to their own needs. In a word, Airwheel Z5 urban e scooter is the good assist for preparing festivals.





