Unsurpassable Adaptability of Airwheel R5 Smart Electric assist Bicycle

Since Airwheel R5 was launched in Oct, 2016, it has gained wide attention. To some extent, Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike has unsurpassable off-road ability among its peers.

(firmenpresse) - For the part of most scooter-lovers, the Airwheel new product release product was a unique conference for it released the most new products which all surprised the attendees and viewers. Apart from the quantity of roll-outs, the products are also worth noting. Amongst the roll-outs in 2016, Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike is the most representative.



Since Airwheel R5 was launched in Oct, 2016, it has gained wide attention. To some extent, Airwheel R5 has unsurpassable off-road ability among its peers. As the first model in R-series, Airwheel R5 portable electric assist bike is equipped with exceptional off-road ability. To emphasize on this feature, Airwheel adopts a wilder style on R5 with the 16-inch wheel hub. In this way, R5s traffic ability and adaptability to complex terrains have been substantially improved.



Speaking of the appearance of Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle, its light and high performance aluminum alloy frame can bear 100KG load. Low temperature painting technology, after japanning and washing etc. over ten processes enables the product appearance to become excellent and to have strong corrosion resistance, realizing longer service life. The adjustable saddle improves the riding comfort and reduces fatigue during long time riding. Its battery can serve as a portable power source with the USB port, compatible with the mainstream phones and tablets.



Riders are empowered to alter riding styles of man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles freely when riding Airwheel R5 electric moped bike. Just like you are ride traditional bikes to build up body if you are in man-powered mode. 235W powerful hub motor, integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking system to the wheels, offers more powerful and stable force. Meanwhile, the battery capacity of R5 is 214.6Wh, so ultra-large that it has a range of 100km under the power-assisted mode. Letting them move faster and further, R5 electric aided-bicycle gives an unprecedentedly great riding experience to riders. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike is in ingenious design that lets you go faster and further.



