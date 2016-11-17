Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Introduces its Smart Work Gateway Concept to Support Workstyle Transformations and 14 Multifunction Devices Based on the Concept

ApeosPort-VI C / DocuCentre-VI C Series Drive Productivity by Linking With Various Cloud Services

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- yesterday announced its Smart Work Gateway concept -- which supports diverse workstyles to enable business persons to perform their utmost capability -- by collaborating with cloud service partners and offering various communication tools tailored to suit individual needs and preferences.

With the Smart Work Gateway concept, Fuji Xerox aims to create an ecosystem where its multifunction devices are organically linked with its own, as well as its partners' cloud services. This new ecosystem will provide a secure yet open communications environment tailored to individual customers to support their workstyle transformation, by enhancing business users' productivity and work process efficiency.

As important components that constitute the Smart Work Gateway concept, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific also introduces 14 models of cloud-friendly, digital color multifunction devices under its ApeosPort-VI C / DocuCentre-VI C series.

Amidst significant advancement in ICT innovation, including cloud services and mobile technologies, Fuji Xerox believes that the key to balancing work and life is to boost the productivity of work processes by enabling an easy access to ever-increasing data, as well as the efficient use of relevant information anytime, anywhere, and in the required format. Based on the Smart Work Gateway concept, Fuji Xerox is pushing innovations that help businesses transform work processes and workstyles.

"The Smart Work Gateway was developed in response to the rapidly growing demands of our customers -- demands that conventional multifunction devices alone are unable to meet," said Masashi Honda, president and chief executive officer, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific. "Based on this concept, Fuji Xerox underscores its role in accelerating business efficiencies. We will continue to expand the ecosystem through collaborations with more partners, enhancing the role of a multifunction device into a communications portal."

Cloud Service Hub: a new platform to connect with various cloud services

The new ApeosPort-VI C / DocuCentre-VI C series create a communication environment that improves productivity in the workplace by integrating the Cloud Service Hub -- a new platform that links the multifunction devices with multiple de facto standard cloud services(*1). Users can log into the cloud services with a single sign-on and can scan or save the documents to the cloud as well as to make prints of documents from the cloud. Documents can also be cross-searched across the cloud services linked to the Cloud Service Hub, thus contributing to business process improvement.

Industry's first: consolidated installation of apps to multiple multifunction devices and easy device management - Fuji Xerox Direct Management Console

Fuji Xerox Direct Management Console is a free software that displays the contents of the Fuji Xerox Direct -- a portal site that provides Fuji Xerox's various Internet services -- on client PCs. This software enables users to purchase, download and install apps for multifunction devices from the Internet in a centralized manner. Apps that expand the functions of multifunction devices or connect the devices to cloud services can be easily installed just by dragging and dropping, while also displaying the status of the apps' license use at a glance. As the Fuji Xerox Direct Management Console is used from a PC, multiple multifunction devices can be simultaneously managed and configured, providing rapid adaption in the event of sudden changes in working processes; enabling a working environment to be flexibly created and offering a new user experience.

Evolved multifunction device: new toner, industry's fastest high-speed scanning in its class, and easy-to-access help

The new , which boasts the smallest particles in its class(*2), enables smoother creation of half tones, while fusing at a temperature approximately 10 degrees Celsius lower than conventional toners, thus saving energy.

The high-end models(*3) have improved scanning productivity, achieving 270 pages of duplex scanning per minute, the industry's fastest in its class(*2). Bulk scanning of large volume documents can be efficiently done as the new multifunction devices scan the front and back of double sided documents in a single scan.

Moreover, help information has been prepared in the cloud server, so the very latest information is always displayable on the control panel of the multifunction devices or on mobile terminals.

Note 1: Box®, Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive, OneDrive®, SharePoint® Online, Fuji Xerox Working Folder



Note 2: Multifunction devices as of November 2016

Note 3: On the ApeosPort-VI C7771/C6671, DocuCentre-VI C7771/C6671 using Fuji Xerox standard paper (A4) 200 dpi to mailboxes.

Please refer to the official Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific website for more precise information on the ApeosPort-VI C / DocuCentre-VI C series of products.

Cloud Service Hub: a new platform to connect with various cloud services



Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the Document Services & Communications field, offering solutions and services to help customers resolve their business challenges. Underlying our solutions and services are our world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution. Together with cloud and mobile solutions, Fuji Xerox builds a communications environment that enable our customers to access the right information, at the right time, and in the right form--thereby contributing to their valuable communications.

Fuji Xerox is a 75-25 joint venture between FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Xerox Corporation, and its direct sales force covers Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. We employ approximately 45,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. More information of Fuji Xerox is available at .

Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

All other services and product names mentioned in this press release are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies

EVERNOTE is a trademark of Evernote Corporation and used under a license.

Google Drive is a trademark of Google Inc.

Dropbox is the trademark of Dropbox, Inc.

OneDrive and SharePoint are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Box and the Box logo are trademarks of Box, Inc.

