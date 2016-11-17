Elder People Are Also Fans of Airwheel S8 mini 2 Wheel Electric scooter

Thompson was stunned when he found his father bought an Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter back home.

The elder people, who once were reluctant to let an outdated cell phone go, now come to embrace such an avant-garde product. But on second thought, Thompson realizes that his parents have actually found the practical functions and charm of the new type of product, since Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is not the first intelligent vehicle in the family. Thompson himself has always been the trend-setter as a workforce newbie. Without too much money for a car but with a passion for eco undertaking, he bought an Airwheel X8 to commute to and off work.



As Thompson often mentions the efficiency and agility of his beloved vehicle in front of his parents. The subtle and unconscious words might have influenced his parents decisions. Now, with Airwheel S8 mini self-balancing scooter , Thompsons parents often rides it to go shopping. A remote control can help to unlock the vehicle and an app which goes along with S8 gives them more visual data about the vehicle. They can even locate the vehicle over the phone, without worrying about it being stolen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



The smart chip in Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter will test the status, speed and others during operation. When the inclined angle is over 45°, the dynamo will stop working to prevent users from falling down. When the speed exceeds the limit, the front end of the pedal will uplift gradually to stop further speed-up and a warning will be made to alarm the user. Although there is no specific data on who bought these Airwheel electric walkcars, parents, grandparents, and nannies traditionally assumed as late adopters of innovative products, are among them. It is more often seen that elder people ride Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter to parks or supermarkets.





