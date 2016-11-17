How Safe Is Airwheel M3 Intelligent Electric Drift Hoverboard?

The development and application of intelligent electric scooters seem to be an irresistible tide worldwide. So does the electric skateboard.

(firmenpresse) - Electric skateboard has been ranked as a hot-sale product during festivals. However, many imported electric skateboards have been confiscated by the customs, allegedly being unsafe. The development and application of intelligent electric scooters seem to be an irresistible tide worldwide. The new type vehicle is well-received by people of all ages for its agility, eco-functions and efficiency. Following this trend, some intelligent self-balancing scooter producers have launched electric skateboard, including Airwheel.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Despite the discouraging news, there is also a silver lining in the country for electric skateboard fans. Lets see how Airwheel M3 electric drift hover board refutes such a claim with its good quality and high safety performance. Generally speaking, the overall quality of all electric skateboards cannot be guaranteed, considering the different materials chosen. However, the products of some famous brands are seriously controlled by local government and the company itself, including Airwheel. Airwheel has launched M3 self-balancing air board, equipped with a wireless remote control. How safe is M3 electric skateboards ?



The battery is globally branded lithium one, non-flammable and non-explosive. The tires mounted on Airwheel M3 wireless remote control skateboard are customized ones, which has antiskid and anti-abrasion features. With the PU material damper mass, it can respond effectively to the bumpy road with stronger sense of control, so as to make glide safer and more smoothly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw



Meanwhile, Airwheel M3 can be seen as a personal transport. About the short-distance, there doesnt have a vehicle to make it that is the disadvantage of the design of public transportation nowadays. Many people complain about this since it costs much time on the way to company and they will be tired or worn out. May be bicycle can help them travel the distance. However, bicycles are not potable which are not easy to pick up while Airwheel M3 self-balancing air board of small size with the speed of 20km/h is a better choice.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 07:24

Language: English

News-ID 507630

Character count: 2620

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 97



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease