Speak For Environmental Protection with Airwheel Intelligent R5 electric assist bike

In order to protect the environment, everyone is supposed to live a greener lifestyle and have a green travel.
(firmenpresse) - To find a fundamental solution to the problem of haze, rain should not be the only answer. Having suffered some serious outcome of these problems, people finally realize the importance and urgency of protecting the environment. We should eradicate it by using new energy transports to replace the traditional car industry. Under the circumstance, such an eco-friendly vehicle as Airwheel green electric assist bike has been brought into peoples life.
Most of the cars in the market are powered by gas. It has not been a disadvantage until widely used all over the world. The consumption of gas generates a lot of exhaust that does harm to the air. Plus, as energy crisis shows up, people are running out of energy sources like gas. Helpful as car is, it has laid some negative effects on the environment as well. To solve this problem, Airwheel launched its eco-friendly electric scooter that is powered by electricity. It doesnt need natural resource as the energy source.
Besides, Airwheel wont emit any exhaust during the ride. As an individual transport, it is extremely small. For instance, the newly launched R5 electric folding bike only takes up less than 0.2 square meters. Despite its tiny size, it is able to carry a weight up to 100 kg and have a range of 100 km in the power-assisted mode. Riders are empowered to alter riding styles of man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles freely.
Airwheel R5 electric moped bike coupled with 235W powerful hub motor, integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking device to the wheels, offers more powerful and stable force. As long as it is fully recharged, its maximum speed can be 20 km per hour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be
Everyone shall do his or her share to this great cause. When one is riding an Airwheel electric mobility scooter instead of driving a car, he is actually contributing to the environment.
