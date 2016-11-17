DBV Technologies, BioNet-Asia and Geneva University Hospitals Complete Dosing in First Cohort of Phase I Study of Viaskin rPT for Booster Vaccination Against Pertussis

DSMB expressed no safety concerns with Viaskin rPT 25 µg



Following positive DSMB review, dosing with Viaskin rPT 50 µg has been initiated



PARIS, BANGKOK and GENEVA November 17, 2016 - DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV -

ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), the Geneva University Hospitals

(HUG) and BioNet-Asia Co. Ltd today announced that in a planned interim

assessment of the Phase I trial of Viaskin rPT for booster immunization against

Bordetella pertussis, the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)

concluded that there were no safety concerns with the administration of Viaskin

rPT 25 mcg in the first subject cohort. Based on this review, enrollment in the

trial has continued as planned, with dosing of Viaskin rPT 50 mcg commencing in

the second subject cohort.



The Viaskin rPT pertussis booster vaccination program intends to test the

ability of DBV's needleless and adjuvant-free patch technology, Viaskin, to

epicutaneously deliver two different doses of BioNet's genetically detoxified,

recombinant pertussis toxin for boosting immunity against whooping cough.



In the first dosing cohort, subjects received two applications of either Viaskin

rPT 25 mcg or placebo. Following the DSMB's positive recommendation, a second

cohort of subjects will receive two applications of Viaskin rPT 50 mcg or

placebo at two-week interval. This Phase I proof of concept study is being

conducted under the supervision of Professor Claire-Anne Siegrist from the

Clinical Research Center of HUG and is sponsored by DBV Technologies.



About the Phase I Viaskin rPT Trial

This Phase I dose-escalation, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled



safety and immunogenicity study is assessing the safety of BioNet's genetically-

detoxified recombinant pertussis toxin administered by DBV's Viaskin patches in

60 young healthy adults. Secondary endpoints will assess the patients' humoral

responses elicited by Viaskin rPT 25 mcg and 50 mcg compared to placebo. Immune

cellular responses will also be monitored as exploratory endpoints.



The trial is being conducted in the Clinical Research Center of the Geneva

University Hospitals. Men and women aged 18 to 40 years who have been vaccinated

during childhood against pertussis will be randomized into two cohorts of 30

subjects each. The Viaskin patches will be applied for 48 hours, with a two-week

interval between applications. Four weeks after the second Viaskin application,

participants will receive one dose of Boostrix® dTpa vaccine to ensure the

recall of immunity against diphtheria, tetanus and the three pertussis antigens

(only a single antigen will be delivered through Viaskin rPT). All subjects will

be observed after each application. Local and systemic adverse events will be

monitored.



The first cohort has received two applications of Viaskin rPT 25 mcg or placebo.

Following a positive DSMB review, dosing in the second patient cohort, which is

expected to receive two applications of Viaskin rPT 50 mcg or placebo has

commenced.



About Bordetella Pertussis

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory

illness caused by a type of bacteria known as Bordetella pertussis. Pertussis

vaccination is recommended as part of routine childhood immunization. Although

the incidence of pertussis has declined as a result of immunization of infants

and young children, vaccine-induced immunity does not persist for long. This

phenomenon, known as waning immunity, has increased since the introduction of

acellular pertussis vaccines in 1996, which tend to provide short-lived

protection against the Bordetella pertussis bacteria. According to the U.S.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 16 million pertussis

cases worldwide each year, mainly in adolescents and adults who often can infect

infants who have not yet completed their pertussis immunization. In these young

patients, pertussis can be severe and fatal.



Booster immunizations are now recommended for adolescents and adults, but

compliance is not always high. A new vaccine technology that is patient-

friendly, painless and non-invasive could help increase the compliance for

booster immunization against whooping cough.



About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with

broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous

immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active

compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-

administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to

safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no

approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical

trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of

Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of

Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring

potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY.

Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN

code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global

Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-

half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV

Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com



About Geneva University Hospitals

The Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), reference academic institution at both

national and international level, gather eight public hospitals of Geneva. Their

centres of excellence cover hepato-biliary and pancreatic diseases,

cardiovascular diseases, oncology, musculoskeletal and sports medicine, old age

medicine, genetic medicine and vaccinology. Its Center of Vaccinology, led by

Professor Claire-Anne Siegrist, gained international recognition through the

performance of a large first-in-humans Phase I randomized clinical trial that

enrolled 115 subjects to characterize the safety and immunogenicity of the VSV-

ZEBOV Ebola vaccine candidate.



With their 10,500 employees, the HUG welcome each year 60,000 hospitalized

patients and assure 91,000 emergencies, 990,000 consultations or ambulatory care

and 26,000 surgical procedures. More than 800 physicians, 3,000 interns and 150

apprentices perform their training here. The HUG are working closely with the

Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and WHO in various training and

research projects. They develop partnerships with CHUV, EPFL, CERN and other

actors from the Lemanic Health Valley. More information on: www.hug-ge.ch



About BioNet-Asia

BioNet-Asia offers access to vaccine and technology through biotech innovation

and partnering networks. BioNet has built several international partnerships

fostering vaccine self-reliance and leading to the supply of billions of doses

of vaccines worldwide. BioNet has also a broad pipeline of vaccines in R&D and

clinical stages. BioNet most advanced program is the development of a new

generation of pertussis vaccines aimed at overcoming the waning immunity

observed with the conventional acellular pertussis vaccines.



BioNet's pertussis vaccines are produced from a new proprietary Bordetella

pertussis strain expressing genetically detoxified Pertussis Toxin (PTgen(TM)).

The unique properties of BioNet's PTgen enables the vaccines to induce superior

anti-PT immune response. For additional information, please visit www.bionet-

asia.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements

about the potential safety and efficacy of Viaskin as a means of delivering

recombinant pertussis toxin to boost immunity against Bordetella pertussis.

These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve

substantial risks and uncertainties. The Company's product candidates have not

been approved for sale in any jurisdiction. Among the factors that could cause

actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein

include uncertainties associated generally with research and development,

clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that

historical preclinical results may not be predictive of future clinical trial

results, and the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be

predictive of future trial results. A further list and description of these

risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory

filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's

Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the

Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and

future filings and reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors

are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no

obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release,

whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or

otherwise.





