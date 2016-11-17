KBC Group: Strong third-quarter profit of 629 million euros.

Brussels, 17 November 2016 (07.00 a.m. CET)





KBC Group: Strong third-quarter profit of 629 million euros.



Against a background of persisting low interest rates, modest economic growth in

Belgium and firmer growth in Central Europe and Ireland, KBC posted a strong net

profit figure of 629 million euros in the third quarter of 2016, compared to the

721 million euros recorded in the preceding quarter (which had been boosted by a

one-off positive impact of 84 million euros (after tax) resulting from the sale

of Visa Europe shares) and the 600 million euros returned in the third quarter

of 2015. Our lending volumes in the third quarter continued to grow, both

quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. Excluding the effect of the sale of Visa

Europe shares in the previous quarter, our third-quarter income fell slightly by

3%. Added to the 392 million euros in net profit realised in the first quarter

and the 721 million euros in the second, this brings our result for the first

nine months of the year to a fine 1 742 million euros, compared to 1 776 million

euros for the same period a year ago. Our already solid solvency and liquidity

positions strengthened further. As previously announced, we will pay an interim

dividend of 1 euro per share on 18 November 2016 for the current financial year,

as an advance on the total dividend for 2016







Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2016, compared with the previous

quarter:



* Both our banking and insurance franchises in our core markets and core

activities continued to perform well.

* Lending to our clients was up by 0.4%, with volumes going up in almost all

countries. Deposits from our customers fell by 2%, as increased deposits in

the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria could not fully offset the



decreases in Belgium (maturing term deposits), Ireland and Hungary.

* Net interest income - our main source of income - was only marginally lower

(less than 1%), thanks to support from lower funding costs, increased

investments and credit volume growth. Our average net interest margin stood

at 1.90% in the third quarter, down 4 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

* The premium income we earned on our non-life insurance products increased by

2%, while claims fell by 7%. Consequently, the non-life combined ratio for

the first nine months of the year ended up at a good 94%. However, following

a strong second quarter, sales of life insurance products declined by 20%.

* Our total assets under management stood at 209 billion euros, slightly up

(+1%) on the level of the previous quarter, thanks to a positive price

performance. Our net fee and commission income went up again, rising by 2%

mainly on account of higher management fees.

* Our operating expenses were down 1% on the previous quarter, due to lower

bank taxes in the third quarter. The resulting cost/income ratio for the

first nine months of the year stood at 57%.

* The cost of credit in the first nine months of the year amounted to an

excellent, but still unsustainably low 0.07% of our loan portfolio.

* Our liquidity position remained solid, and our capital base - with a common

equity ratio of 15.1% (phased-in, Danish compromise) - remained well above

the regulators' target of 10.25% for 2016.





Johan Thijs, our group CEO, adds:



'The persisting uncertainty on the financial markets together with the

continuing low level of interest rates represent an increasingly unusual

challenge for all financial institutions. In these uncommon circumstances, we

continue to be the bank-insurer that puts its clients centre stage. They are

continuing to entrust their deposits to us and count on us to help them realise

and protect their projects. This quarter, lending increased again, as did the

premium income earned in our non-life insurance business. We are grateful for

the confidence our clients place in us and this yet again illustrates the

success of our bank-insurance model.



The third quarter was characterised by an attractive level of net interest

income and net fee and commission income, stable operating expenses and the

continuing low cost of credit. We continue to invest in the future and are pro-

actively rolling out our digitisation plans further in order to serve clients

even better, while also keeping an eye on our cost/income ratio. Overall, we

managed to generate a strong result of 629 million euros in this quarter.



Besides this performance, the already solid solvency and liquidity positions of

our group strengthened further during the quarter, and our capital position

allows us, as announced earlier, to pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share

on 18 November 2016 for the current financial year. This forms part of our new

dividend policy for KBC Group, in which we will - barring exceptional or

unforeseen circumstances - pay an interim dividend of 1 euro in November of each

accounting year, as well as a final dividend after the Annual Meeting of

Shareholders. This a reassuring signal to all the stakeholders that have put

their trust in us.'









Press release KBC Group dd 17-11-2016:

http://hugin.info/133947/R/2057507/770918.pdf



3Q2016 Quarterly Report:

http://hugin.info/133947/R/2057507/770919.pdf







