(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
17 November 2016, 07:00 CET: REGULATED INFORMATION - INSIDE INFORMATION
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Distribute Biocartis' Idylla(TM) Automated Molecular
Diagnostics Testing Platform in U.S.
Mechelen, Belgium, 17 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announced it has granted rights in the U.S. to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to
distribute its rapid and fully automated molecular diagnostics Idylla(TM)
platform and its accompanying assays, with a first focus on oncology products.
The Idylla(TM) platform is a fully integrated system enabling laboratories to
perform a broad range of applications in oncology and beyond.
Cancer is the second-most-common cause of death in the U.S. after cardiovascular
diseases[1]. The U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the
molecular diagnostics testing market in oncology and infectious diseases,
Biocartis' two main focus areas, holding a value of respectively USD 1.45
billion by 2020 at a CAGR[2] of 6.8%[3] for infectious diseases and a value of
USD 1.07 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 16.9%[4] for oncology.
Under the terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific will be granted
distribution rights for Biocartis' Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostic assays for
its customers in the U.S. Biocartis will retain the right to sell both its
Idylla(TM) platform and assays via direct sales channels.
Biocartis' proprietary Idylla(TM) platform, first launched in September 2014,
enables Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer its U.S. customers access to a fully
automated, real-time PCR-based molecular diagnostics system, which provides fast
and easy access to molecular biomarker information. The Idylla(TM) platform
encompasses the entire process from sample to result in a time frame of
approximately two hours[5]. With less than two minutes of hands-on time,
Idylla(TM) is applicable for a wide range of clinical sample types, and it can
analyze both RNA and DNA directly from an FFPE (formalin-fixed paraffin
embedded) sample. The fully integrated system will enable U.S. laboratories to
perform a broad range of molecular tests. Both parties expect to start
commercial roll-out as of mid-2017.
Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "We are extremely
proud to announce this collaboration. Thermo Fisher Scientific is a great match
for Biocartis, holding an impressive track-record in improving patient
diagnostics and increasing laboratory productivity. I am confident that this
partnership will not only strengthen our commercialization efforts in the U.S.,
but also support us in taking the next step in our ambition of having an impact
on molecular diagnostic testing throughout the world."
Mark Zacur, Vice President and General Manager of Thermo Fisher's healthcare
market channel, added: "The Biocartis molecular diagnostics platform and assays
are an important step forward in the fight against cancer. We are pleased to
have been chosen as their channel for making these tests available to our
customers in 2017."
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] MarketsandMarkets, Molecular Diagnostics Market - Forecast To 2020.
[2] CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate.
[3] During the forecasted period 2015-2020. Source: MarketsandMarkets, Molecular
Diagnostics Market - Forecast To 2020.
[4] MarketsandMarkets, Molecular Diagnostics Market - Forecast To 2020.
[5] Actual turnaround time is assay-type dependent and ranges from 35 to 150
minutes.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific:
http://hugin.info/171641/R/2057557/770970.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://biocartis.com/
Date: 11/17/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 507642
Character count: 8878
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Biocartis Group NV
Stadt: Mechelen
Number of hits: 52
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.538
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|372
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.