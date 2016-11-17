Biocartis Group NV: Thermo Fisher Scientific to Distribute Biocartis' Idylla(TM) Automated Molecular Diagnostics Testing Platform in U.S.

Mechelen, Belgium, 17 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an

innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today

announced it has granted rights in the U.S. to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to

distribute its rapid and fully automated molecular diagnostics Idylla(TM)

platform and its accompanying assays, with a first focus on oncology products.

The Idylla(TM) platform is a fully integrated system enabling laboratories to

perform a broad range of applications in oncology and beyond.



Cancer is the second-most-common cause of death in the U.S. after cardiovascular

diseases[1]. The U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the

molecular diagnostics testing market in oncology and infectious diseases,

Biocartis' two main focus areas, holding a value of respectively USD 1.45

billion by 2020 at a CAGR[2] of 6.8%[3] for infectious diseases and a value of

USD 1.07 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 16.9%[4] for oncology.



Under the terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific will be granted

distribution rights for Biocartis' Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostic assays for

its customers in the U.S. Biocartis will retain the right to sell both its

Idylla(TM) platform and assays via direct sales channels.



Biocartis' proprietary Idylla(TM) platform, first launched in September 2014,

enables Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer its U.S. customers access to a fully

automated, real-time PCR-based molecular diagnostics system, which provides fast

and easy access to molecular biomarker information. The Idylla(TM) platform



encompasses the entire process from sample to result in a time frame of

approximately two hours[5]. With less than two minutes of hands-on time,

Idylla(TM) is applicable for a wide range of clinical sample types, and it can

analyze both RNA and DNA directly from an FFPE (formalin-fixed paraffin

embedded) sample. The fully integrated system will enable U.S. laboratories to

perform a broad range of molecular tests. Both parties expect to start

commercial roll-out as of mid-2017.



Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "We are extremely

proud to announce this collaboration. Thermo Fisher Scientific is a great match

for Biocartis, holding an impressive track-record in improving patient

diagnostics and increasing laboratory productivity. I am confident that this

partnership will not only strengthen our commercialization efforts in the U.S.,

but also support us in taking the next step in our ambition of having an impact

on molecular diagnostic testing throughout the world."



Mark Zacur, Vice President and General Manager of Thermo Fisher's healthcare

market channel, added: "The Biocartis molecular diagnostics platform and assays

are an important step forward in the fight against cancer. We are pleased to

have been chosen as their channel for making these tests available to our

customers in 2017."



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library

available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.





