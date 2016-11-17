Sodexo: another year of solid performance; positive outlook

* Revenues up +2.2%, and organic growth[1] of +2.5%



* On-site organic growth at +2.4% despite a tough economic environment in

Remote Sites and a difficult situation in France.

* Resilient Benefits & Rewards Services activity at +4.7%.

* Excluding the impact of the Remote Sites activity, underlying growth was

strong at +4%;



* +30 basis points improvement in operating margin excluding currency effect

and before exceptional expenses[2].

* Segmentation is enhancing new business opportunities highlighted by a major

integrated services contract signed with Rio Tinto in Australia.

* Net profit +5.2% before non-recurring items[3] and currency effect.

* Proposed dividend[4] of 2.4 euros representing an increase of +9.1% and a

?300 million share repurchase program (around 1.9% of capital) for

cancellation purposes.

* Fiscal 2017 guidance of around 3% revenue organic growth and an 8% to 9%

operating profit growth (excluding currency effect and exceptional expenses

linked to the Adaptation and Simplification program).

* Medium-term objectives confirmed.

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 17, 2016 - Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR

0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). At the Board of Directors meeting held on November 15,

2016 and chaired by Sophie Bellon, the Board closed the Consolidated and Company

accounts.



Sodexo's Chief Executive Officer Michel Landel presented the Group's performance

for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2016.



Financial performance for Fiscal 2016:



+------------------------------------------------------

| Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2015

| Change

|(ended August (ended August excluding currency



(in millions of euro) | 31, 2016) 31, 2015) Change effect[5]

|

Revenue | 20,245 19,815 +2.2% +2.6%

------------------------+------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth[6] +2.5% +2.5%

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Operating profit before

exceptional expenses[7] 1,203 1,143 +5.2% +8.2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating margin before

exceptional expenses7 5.9% 5.8% +10bps +30bps

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exceptional expenses7 (108) -

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Operating profit 1,095 1,143 -4.2% -1.3%

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Net financial expense (111) (107)

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Effective tax rate 33.7% 31.1%

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Profit attributable to

equity holders

before non-recurring

items[8], net of tax 721 700 +3.0% +5.2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit attributable to

equity holders of the

parent 637 700 -9.0% -6.8%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share

-basic- (in euro) 4.21 4.60 -8.5%

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Proposed dividend per

share (in euro) 2.40[9] 2.20 +9.1%

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Net cash provided by

operating activities 945 1,017

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Gearing[10] (%) 11% 9%

------------------------- -----------------------------------------

Debt Ratio[11] 0.3 0.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Commenting on these figures, Sodexo CEO Michel Landel said:

"Sodexo continues to grow as a result of solid growth in North America, the UK

(On-site Services) and Benefits and Rewards Services. We achieved this growth

despite a tough environment in the commodities markets affecting the Remote

Sites business and the impact of a difficult situation in France. Underlying

organic growth excluding Remote Sites is 4%. The Group has also delivered

another strong performance on operating profit before exceptional costs, up

+8.2%, and +30 bps on the margin, excluding currencies, in line with our annual

guidance.

The Adaptation and Simplification program is on track to deliver 200 million

euro of annual savings in Fiscal 2018.

The first successes of the new organization by global segment were visible this

year with the signature of the landmark Rio Tinto contract in March, followed by

global agreements signed with Shell and Seadrill, as well as the further

extension to global contracts with Pfizer or Unilever. We are proud of these

major partnership agreements. This is both the result of the investments we have

made over the past 10 years to build our integrated services offer, and the

recognition of our technical expertise. It reflects our objective of improving

the quality of life of the women and men we serve.

We are confident in the future, and for Fiscal 2017 aim for around 3% organic

revenue growth and between 8% and 9% growth in operating profit, excluding the

currency effect and exceptional expenses of the Adaptation and Simplification

program."

Highlights of the period



* Fiscal 2016 Revenues amounted to 20.2 billion euro, up +2.2% on Fiscal 2015

and organic growth of +2.5%.

* Organic growth for the On-site Services activity was +2.4%, reflecting:



* North America up +3.8% with growth accelerating in both the Health Care

and Seniors and Corporate, in which growth reached +7.1% as a result of

new contracts such as Pfizer and United Airlines.

* A strong United Kingdom growth, up +11.3% benefitting from the

contribution of the Rugby World Cup and the ramp-up of several large

Justice and Corporate contracts signed in the previous year, as well as

strong new business in Education.

* Continental Europe up +1.0%, due to some recovery in Corporate in most

of the mature economies of the region, sustained growth in Germany,

Russia and Eastern Europe. This performance was impacted by a difficult

situation in France during the year but particularly in the fourth

quarter, due to strikes, flooding and terrorism.

* The Rest of the World, down -3.2%, was impacted by a -16% decline in the

Remote Sites activity, resulting from the difficulties of the mining and

petroleum industries, and the regions dependent upon those industries,

but with signs of stabilization in the second half. Excluding Remote

Sites, organic growth was +7.0%, with signs of a pickup in Brazil in the

last quarter of the fiscal year.

* Organic revenue growth in the Benefits and Rewards Services activity was

+4.7%, impacted by severe competitive pressures in Brazil and record low

interest rates in Europe. Issue volume was up +6.9% organically, reflecting

a resilient performance in all regions, with strong face value growth in

Brazil, and particularly strong development in Mexico, Chile and Turkey.

* Operating profit before exceptional expenses rose to 1,203 million euro, up

+8.2% excluding the currency effect, due to a combination of increased

productivity, SG&A control and the first results of the Adaptation and

Simplification program which delivered 32 million euro of savings in its

first year.

* Operating margin before exceptional expenses was up +10 basis points to

5.9%, and up +30 basis points excluding the currency effect.

* Exceptional expenses related to the adaptation and simplification measures

amounted to 108 million euro in Fiscal 2016. The program is being

implemented over the period from September 2015 to February 2017 at a total

cost of around 200 million euro, with 100% annual payback in Fiscal 2018.

* Net profit before non-recurring items (net of taxes) totaled 721 million

euro, up +5.2% excluding the currency effect. After deducting exceptional

expenses and exceptional indemnities on the debt restructuring, net of

taxes, reported net profit was 637 million euro, down -9.0%.

* Free cash flow generation more than compensated investments and the share

buy-backs during the year, and the Group's financial position remained

strong, with net debt[12] at 407 million euro, gearing at 11% and the net

debt ratio at 0.3.

* In March, Sodexo joined the CAC 40 index, thus confirming the regularity of

its performance.

* The Group's corporate responsibility engagement is recognized both

internally, with employee engagement up 9 points compared to 2014 at 68% in

the latest engagement survey. Added to this, Sodexo was named global

Industry Leader for the 12(th) consecutive year in the Dow Jones

Sustainability index.

* Governance changes:

On January 26, 2016 after the Annual General meeting, Ms. Sophie Bellon became

Chairwoman of the Board of directors, taking over from the Group's founder, Mr.

Pierre Bellon, who has in turn, become Chairman Emeritus.



Mr. Emmanuel Babeau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric, in

charge of Finance and Legal Affairs, was appointed to the Board by shareholders

at the Annual General Meeting of January 26, 2016.



As part of the resolutions at the AGM on January 24, 2017 the Board will propose

to shareholders the renewal as Directors of Ms. Patricia Bellinger and Mr.

Michel Landel.



Mr. Paul Jeanbart, whose mandate ends after the AGM on January 24, 2017, has

taken the decision not to seek reelection. The Board warmly thanks him for the

quality of his contribution over many years to the Group's development.



Finally, the Board will propose the appointment as Director of Ms. Cécile

Tandeau de Marsac, who currently holds the position of General Manager of Human

Resources at Solvay. She will bring to the Board her Human Resources experience

in large international Groups.



With these changes, the percentage of women on Sodexo's Board increases to 50%.



Outlook



The Board and Executive Committee are confident in the Group's capacity to grow

the business. In Fiscal 2017, the stabilization of commodity markets which we

have seen in the last quarters should provide the basis for the stabilization of

the Remote sites activity, US Education will benefit from schools' new business

and the comparative base in France is easier. The Adaptation and Simplification

program is on track. The Brazilian real seems to be recovering. The management

team is focused on accelerating growth and improving margins.



Despite challenging revenues comparable in the first half, the Group is

confident in achieving the following Fiscal 2017 objectives:



* Organic revenue growth of around 3%;

* 8% to 9% growth in operating profit excluding the currency effect and

exceptional expenses related to the Adaptation and Simplification program.

Confident in the future, the Group confirms its medium-term objectives of:

* Average annual revenue growth, excluding currency effect, of between 4% and

7%;

* Average annual growth in operating profit, excluding currency effect, of

between 8% and 10%.

Conference call



Sodexo will hold a conference call (in English) today at 9:00 a.m. (Paris time),

to comment on its results for Fiscal 2016. The presentation can be followed via

live webcast on the Group website, www.sodexo.com.



The press release, presentation and webcast will be available on the Group

website www.sodexo.com in both the "Latest News" section and the "Finance -

Financial Results" section. A recording of the conference call will be available

until November 23, 2016 by dialing + 44 (0) 20 3427 0598, followed by the

passcode 9302765.





Financial calendar

1(st) quarter revenues - Fiscal 2017 and Presentation of new

Segment reporting January 12, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Shareholders' Meeting January 24, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Ex-date February 6, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Record date February 7, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend payment date February 8, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1(st) half results - Fiscal 2017 April 13, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine month revenues, Fiscal 2017 July 6, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual results, Fiscal 2017 November 16, 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2018 January 23, 2018

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



About Sodexo



Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in

services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and

organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million

consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits

and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than

100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50

years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to

facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass

benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge

services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its

sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage

its 425,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.



Key figures (as of August 31, 2016)

20.2 billion euro in consolidated revenues

425,000 employees

19(th) largest employer worldwide

80 countries

75 million consumers served daily

15.2 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 16, 2016)





Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that may be considered as forward-looking

statements and as such may not relate strictly to historical or current facts.

These statements represent management's views as of the date they are made and

Sodexo assumes no obligation to update them. The reader is cautioned not to

place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts



+-------------------------------------------------------+

| Analysts and Investors Press |

| |

| Virginia Jeanson Laura Schalk |

| Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56 Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69 |

| virginia.jeanson(at)sodexo.com laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com |

+-------------------------------------------------------+





FISCAL 2016 ACTIVITY REPORT



FISCAL 2016 YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

A solid performance



In Fiscal 2016 all activities contributed to the +2.5% organic growth[13] in

revenue except for the Remote Sites activity, which was down by -16%, affected

by a severe decline in the mining and oil and gas industries. Excluding the

Remote Sites activity, the underlying growth was +4%, benefiting for about

+0.5% from the success of the Rugby World Cup event in the United Kingdom in the

first quarter and a solid performance from Benefits and Rewards.



Geographically, there was an improvement in growth in North America, strong

growth in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Continental Europe was up +1.0%

with some recovery in Corporate in mature economies and sustained growth in

Germany and Russia, offset by a difficult situation in France, especially in the

fourth quarter.



Operating profit excluding the currency effect and before exceptional

expenses[14], was up +8.2% in line with the objective set at the beginning of

the year. The operating margin improved by +30 basis points, excluding currency

effect and exceptional expenses, benefiting from productivity initiatives and

the first results of the Adaptation and Simplification program launched at the

beginning of the fiscal year. A total of 108 million euros of exceptional

expenses were incurred during the year on this program. Net financial expense

increased slightly due to 21 million euros of exceptional indemnities resulting

from the early reimbursement of some US private placement debt as part of a debt

restructuring program to extend maturities and reduce financing rates. The tax

charge was also up slightly at 33.7% against an exceptionally low tax rate of

31.1% last year. As a result, Group net profit declined by -9%. Net profit

before these non-recurring items[15] and excluding currency fluctuations, was up

+5.2%.



Confident in the outlook for the Group, the Board has decided to propose a

dividend of 2.40 euro per share, up +9.1%. This implies a 57% pay-out ratio

while maintaining circa 50% pay-out ratio on net profit before non-recurring

items.



Fiscal 2016 Free cash flow amounted to 595 million euro, after unusually high

capex linked to the start-up of the Rio Tinto contract and Rugby World Cup

timing impact. Net debt was up slightly at 407 million euro, and the balance

sheet remained strong with gearing at 11% and a net debt ratio of 0.3.



Segmentation enhancing business opportunities



Clients seeking productivity and global footprint in Energy and Resources:



In March, Sodexo was awarded a ten-year contract with leading global mining

company Rio Tinto, estimated at 2.5 billion Australian dollars (approximately

1.8 billion euro) over 10 years, to deliver integrated facilities management

services in the company's extensive operations in Australia's Pilbara region.

This is the largest contract of its kind for Sodexo. Rio Tinto's assets in this

region comprise ports, towns, aerodromes, operational sites, accommodation

sites, commercial buildings and residential properties. The Group was

successfully awarded the contract after demonstrating a number of strengths in

key areas such as consistency and quality in services, alignment with improving

quality in village life and strong engagement with local communities. The Sodexo

teams will provide project management and integration, building and grounds

maintenance, accommodation and catering, village and town services, cleaning,

aerodrome management, transport and property management. The different start-up

phases are progressing in line with expectations and the contract should be

fully ramped-up during the course of fiscal 2017. The capacity of the global

Energy and Resources segment team to mobilize more than 100 experts around the

Group was key to winning this exceptionally large contract.



The crisis in the energy and resources sector has helped clients to recognize

the advantages of global agreements with their service-providers. As a result,

in September, the Group signed contract extensions with Seadrill, leading

offshore drilling contractor, and Shell. The Seadrill contract spans

5 years, 90% of the company's global fleet and a total value of 200 million

euro. The Shell contract represents 135 million euro over five regions

worldwide. These wins are driven by Sodexo's commitment to safety and

performance, a world-class service culture, technical expertise in the segment

and a holistic approach to Quality of Life.



Further contract extensions in Facilities Management for existing Corporate

clients:



Relationships with existing worldwide clients are also continuing to develop.

Integrated facilities management contracts have been signed with Danone and

Unilever in Indonesia, Huawei in Romania, Colombia and Malaysia and Pfizer in

12 countries in Asia. The global airport lounge offer for clients is attracting

names such as United Airlines. In all these examples the key has been the

interest for the client of a global standardized integrated services offer,

adapted to the local environment.



Driving segment development in white spaces:



The Group signed its first contract in the Australian justice market for a five-

year term, and two five-year extension options, with the Western Australian

Government to manage and operate the new 254 bed women's Melaleuca Remand and

Reintegration Facility. As part of the contract, which starts up in December

2016, Sodexo will be developing partnerships with non-government organizations

to provide culturally appropriate rehabilitation and reintegration services and

programs to help inmates successfully reintegrate the community and reduce

reoffending risk. The Group's long and successful track record of managing and

operating more than 120 facilities in the justice sector internationally was key

to winning this contract. The 20 year UK experience of managing custodial and

through-the-gate services for women offenders was an essential element of the

bid.



Transfer of expertise into new markets:



Sodexo has installed and is now operating, as part of its Clinical Technology

Solutions, a Lithotripter (medical ultrasound equipment for kidney treatments)

for the Makati Medical Center, one of the top hospitals in the Philippines. This

is a 5-year contract in which Sodexo has recommended the equipment, procured the

device, trained the personnel and is now providing the Lithotripsy and

associated services. Without the segment expertise and the sharing of

experience, this contract would not have been possible.



The Group's corporate responsibility engagement is confirmed and recognized both

internally and externally:



Employee engagement up +9 points since 2014 to 68%. The latest employee

engagement survey was proposed for the first time, to all employees around the

world with more than six months within the Group. With a response rate of 57%

and a nine-point increase in the engagement rate to 68%, the digital survey was

a success. The external benchmark of 60% and the Group's internal objective of

65% have been exceeded. Other learnings from the survey are that 80% of

employees consider Sodexo to be a socially and environmentally responsible

company and 88% prefer working for Sodexo than for a competitor.



In terms of the financial community, the Dow Jones Sustainability index has

confirmed Sodexo as industry leader for the 12th consecutive year. Sodexo was

one of only eight companies worldwide that achieved all three top ranks in the

2016 Robeco SAM yearbook: Gold Class, Industry Leader and Industry Mover. The

Group is also confirmed as a component of the STOXX® Global ESG Leaders index

and the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe.



At the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles awards, Michel Landel, CEO,

and Janet Awad, regional Chair of Latin America were awarded the CEO Leadership

Award which recognizes a company for its demonstrated commitment to and

implementation of policies that advance and empower women in the workplace,

market place and community. In particular, the United Nations acknowledged the

Sodexo Women's International Forum for Talent (SWIFt), which underpins Sodexo's

strategy for improving the Group's gender balance.



The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) awarded the maximum score to Sodexo on its Palm

Oil Buyers Scorecard this year, reflecting the very active and long-term

approach that Sodexo has taken to progressively increasing use of responsible

palm oil.



Sodexo joined forces with Ardo, McCain, PepsiCo, SCA, Unilever Food Solutions

and the WWF to launch the International Food Waste Coalition in 2015, in order

to combat food waste throughout the food services value chain.



The Group also made a commitment to purchase exclusively sustainable fish and

seafood in the 80 countries where the Group operates and to reduce CO(2)

emissions by 34% by 2020, especially in the supply chain and by contributing to

its clients' emissions reduction initiatives.



Sodexo and the WWF have worked together to design and deploy best practices to

lessen the environmental impact of the Group's services at its client sites,

including through a program to reduce food waste and the adoption of

technologies that will cut energy use by 12% to 45%.





FISCAL 2016 PERFORMANCE



Consolidated income statement



Year ended

August 31

Change at constant

(millions of euro) 2016 2015 Change exchange rates*



Revenues 20,245 19,815 +2.2% +2.6%

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth 2.5% 2.5%

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Operating profit

before exceptional

expenses ((1)) 1,203 1,143 +5.2% +8.2%

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating margin

before exceptional

expenses ((1)) 5.9% 5.8% +10 bps +30 bps

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Exceptional expenses

((1)) (108) (0)

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Operating profit

(reported) 1,095 1,143

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Interest income 34 65

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Financial Expense (145) (172)

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Net Financial Expense (111) (107)

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Share of profit of

other companies

consolidated

by the equity method 7 7

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Profit before tax 991 1,043 -5.0%

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Income tax expense (330) (320)

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Effective tax rate 33.7% 31.1%

----------------------- -------------------------------------

Profit for the period 661 723

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit attributable

to non-controlling

interests 24 23

----------------------- -------------------------------------

group Profit

attributable

to equity holders

of the parent,

before non-recurring

items (()(2)), net of

tax 721 700 +3.0% +5.2%

----------------------------------------------------------------------

GROUP NET Profit

attributable to

equity holders of the

parent (reported) 637 700 -9.0% -6.8%

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share

(in euro) 4.21 4.60 -8.5%

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend per share

(in euro) 2.40 ((3)) 2.20 +9.1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Change excluding currency effect calculated converting Fiscal 2016 figures

at Fiscal 2015 rates, except for Venezuelan Bolivar.

All Fiscal 2016 and Fiscal 2015 figures in VEF have been converted at the

exchange rate of USD 1 = VEF 645 vs. VEF 199 for Fiscal 2015.

(1) Exceptional expenses are the costs of implementation of the Adaptation and

simplification program in Fiscal 2016 (108 million euro)

(2) Non-recurring items: 108 million euro of exceptional expenses and 21

million euro of early debt reimbursement indemnity, both net of

taxes (respectively 71 million euro and 13 million euro).

(3) Subject to approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on January 24,

2017







Currency effect



Sodexo operates in 80 countries. The percentage of total revenues and operating

profit denominated in the main currencies are as follows:



Operating profit

Revenues before exceptional costs



U.S. dollar 41% 45%

---------------------

Euro 26% 14%

---------------------

UK pound sterling 10% 10%

---------------------

Brazilian real 4% 15%

----------------------------------------------------------



The currency effect is determined by applying the previous year's average

exchange rates to the current year figures except for Benefits & Rewards in

Venezuelan Bolivar. All Fiscal 2016 and Fiscal 2015 figures in VEF have been

converted at the exchange rate of USD 1= VEF 645 vs. VEF 199 for Fiscal 2015.



Impact (in millions of euro)

Change vs. Change vs.

the euro the euro Operating

(in %, (in %, profit before

Impact of exchange average closing exceptional

rates rate) rate) Revenues costs Net profit



Euro/U.S. dollar +4.8% +0.7% 381 25 10

--------------------

Euro/Brazilian

real -18.9% +12.9% (211) (42) (25)

--------------------

Euro/UK pound

sterling -2.7% -14.2% (57) (4) (3)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



During Fiscal 2016, the U.S. dollar stabilized, resulting in a much less

significant year on year impact than in the preceding year. However, the

Brazilian real declined significantly from July 2015, resulting in an average

decline in Fiscal 2016 of -18.9%. Nevertheless, the Brazilian real picked up

significantly from March 2016, and the balance sheet closing rate for Fiscal

2016 actually increased by +12.9% relative to the closing rate for Fiscal 2015.

The trends were the opposite in the UK, with the Pound Sterling falling

considerably against the euro from June 2016, after the Brexit referendum.



In terms of the Venezuelan Bolivar, the Group considers that the best estimate

of the exchange rate at which funds from its activities in Venezuela could be

repatriated is the DICOM rate. The exchange rate used for the year ended August

31, 2016 is therefore 1 U.S. dollar = 645 bolivars (1 euro = 718 bolivars)

relative to the Fiscal 2015 rate of 1 U.S. dollar = 199 bolivars. The effect of

this depreciation is not material at Group level, as the Group's operations in

Venezuela now represent just 0.1% of consolidated revenues and less than 0.4% of

consolidated operating profit.







Revenues



Fiscal 2016 consolidated revenues totaled 20.2 billion euro, increasing +2.2%

year-on-year. Organic revenue growth was +2.5%. The currency effect was negative

at -0.4%, slightly offset by a +0.1% contribution from acquisitions and

disposals of subsidiaries.

Revenues by activity



(in millions of Organic

euro) Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2015 growth[16] Reported change



On-site Services



North America 8,629 7,972 +3.8% +8.2%

---------------------- ------------- ----------------

Continental Europe 5,690 5,686 +1.0% +0.1%

---------------------- ------------- ----------------

United Kingdom

and Ireland 2,008 1,832 +11.3% +9.6%

---------------------- ------------- ----------------

Rest of the World 3,143 3,504 -3.2% -10.3%

---------------------- ------------- ----------------

Total On-site

Services 19,470 18,994 +2.4% +2.5%

---------------------- ------------- ----------------

Benefits and Rewards

Services 780 827 +4.7% -5.7%

---------------------- ------------- ----------------

Intragroup

eliminations (5) (6)



Consolidated Total 20,245 19,815 +2.5% +2.2%







1. On-site Services



On-site Services organic revenue growth was +2.4%, reflecting:

* in the United Kingdom, the contribution of the Rugby World Cup contract in

the first quarter and the ramp-up of the many new contracts signed in Fiscal

2015,

* solid momentum in North America, with a return to growth in the Health Care

segment and acceleration in Corporate,

* a modest upturn in activity in the Corporate segment in Continental Europe

except in France, which was affected by the terrorism, flooding and strikes,

particularly in the last quarter,

* a -16% decline in the Remote Sites activity in the Rest of the World due to

the difficulties in the energy and resources sectors.

Breakdown by segment:



| (in millions of euro) Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2015 Organic growth |

| | | | |

Corporate | 9,995 | 9,989 | +2.4% |

--------------------------+ +-------------+ |

Health Care and Seniors | 5,074 | 4,786 | +3.4% |

--------------------------+ +-------------+ |

Education | 4,401 | 4,219 | +1.2% |

| | | |

TOTAL 19,470 18,994 +2.4%





The breakdown in the +2.4% organic growth in On-site Services can be analyzed in

several different ways, by type of service or by the combination of retention

and development.



At +4.5%, facilities management services organic growth was significantly better

than the +1.5% increase recorded for foodservices. Non-food services now

represent 30% of On-site Services sales.



In Fiscal 2016, client retention was stable at 93.1%. This stability masks an

improvement in North America and the UK resulting from larger and larger

contracts which are renewed less regularly and a decline in retention in the

Rest of the World, particularly in Latin America. The development rate of new

business at 7.2% was down 30 basis points: significant new business in the Rest

of the World (including the Rio Tinto contract) was offset by slow new business

particularly in Universities in North America, and in the United Kingdom and

Ireland due to the focus on the Fiscal 2015 start-ups. Elsewhere, new business

was relatively stable. Comparable unit growth was +2.1%, similar to the +2.2% in

Fiscal 2015. The significant volume decline in Remote Sites was compensated by

more contract extensions in integrated facilities management services to

existing clients in all other segments.





1.1 North America



Revenues



------------------------------------------------------------------+

(in millions Fiscal Fiscal Organic Currency Total|

of euro) 2016 2015 growth Acquisitions effect growth|

| | | | |

Corporate | 2,264| 2,040| +7.1%|

-------------+ +---------+ +-----------------------------------

Health Care | | | |

and Seniors | 3,171| 2,889| +4.9%|

-------------+ +---------+ +-----------------------------------

Education | 3,194| 3,043| +0.4%|

| | | |

TOTAL 8,629 7,972 +3.8% +0.1% +4.3% +8.2%





Fiscal 2016 On-site Services revenues in North America totaled 8.6 billion euro,

an increase of +8.2% over the prior year period. Organic growth for the period

was +3.8%, with improved growth in the Health Care and Seniors as well as

Corporate compared with Fiscal 2015.



In the Corporate segment, organic growth was +7.1%, reflecting sustained demand

for integrated service offers among existing and new Corporate clients, as well

as solid same site growth in the Defense segment.



Health Care and Seniors organic growth improved steadily during Fiscal 2016. The

+4.9% increase for Fiscal 2016 reflected new contracts won in Fiscal 2015 and

Fiscal 2016 as well as strong comparable unit sales growth.



In Education, organic revenue growth was +0.4%. The increase reflected the

combination of solid same site growth in demand in the Universities but modest

sales activity. The schools selling season and business development has improved

in fiscal 2016.



1.2 Continental Europe



Revenues



------------------------------------------------------------------+

(in millions Fiscal Fiscal Organic Acquisitions Currency Total|

of euro) 2016 2015 growth effect growth|

| | | | |

Corporate | 3,477| 3,463| +1.7%|

-------------+ +---------+ +-----------------------------------

Health Care | 1,301| 1,327| -1.3%|

and Seniors | | | |

-------------+ +---------+ +-----------------------------------

Education | 912| 896| +1.8%|

| | | |

TOTAL 5,690 5,686 +1.0% -0.4% -0.5% +0.1%





In Continental Europe, revenues amounted to 5.7 billion euro, stable on the

previous year. Organic growth was +1.0%, reflecting some recovery in Corporate

activity in most other mature countries in the region, and a strong growth in

Germany, Russia and in the developing economies. This performance was partially

compensated by a difficult situation in France, and more particularly in the

fourth quarter due to strikes, flooding and terrorism.



In the Corporate segment, organic growth of +1.7% was attributable to modest

growth in revenues at existing sites in Southern Europe and the Nordic

countries; and continued robust growth in developing economies, in particular in

Russia and Turkey, supported by the continued success of the integrated services

offer. In France, the Justice activities were impacted by the loss of a prison

contract, and Sports and Leisure, in particular the boats on the Seine, was

significantly impacted by the disappointing Summer tourist season in Paris

resulting from the flooding in June and the terrorist attacks in November 2015

and July 2016.



The -1.3% contraction in Health Care and Seniors revenues was mainly due to weak

growth at existing sites and a selective approach to new contracts, especially

in France impacted by severe cost cutting and a lack of new development

opportunities in the public hospitals segment. The Korian contract in Seniors,

won last year, is ramping up successfully. Good results were achieved in the

Nordic countries, with the start-up of a contract to provide medical equipment

to individuals for the province of Östergötland in Sweden.



Education revenues rose by +1.8%, led by higher volumes in France and Germany.

1.3 United Kingdom and Ireland



Revenues



----------- -----------------------------------+

(in millions Fiscal Fiscal Organic Currency Total|

of euro) 2016 2015 growth Acquisitions effect growth|

| | | | |

Corporate | 1,483| 1,332| +14.2%|

-------------+ +---------+ +-----------------------------------

Health Care | | | |

and Seniors | 366| 359| -0.9%|

-------------+ +---------+ +-----------------------------------

Education | 159| 141| +15.1%|

| | | |

TOTAL 2,008 1,832 +11.3% +1.1% -2.8% +9.6%





Revenues in the United Kingdom and Ireland increased +9.6% to reach 2.0 billion

euro. Organic growth of +11.3% was in part due to the significant contribution

of the Rugby World Cup contract in the first quarter of the year. However, even

without the Rugby World Cup effect, the organic growth trend was a solid +5.3%

due to the ramp-up of the many new contracts won in Fiscal 2015 and strong

retention during the year. The result of the Brexit referendum has not had an

impact on activity although it may have slowed down some public sector decision-

making in some of the bids.



In the Corporate segment, organic revenue growth was +14.2%. This very strong

performance was largely attributable to the services provided in connection with

the Rugby World Cup in the first quarter, which contributed 131 million euro to

revenues, or +8.3% of the organic growth. However, even without the Rugby World

Cup, organic growth was a solid +5.9% due to the progressive start-up of major

contracts signed in Fiscal 2015 (Transforming Rehabilitation, Diageo.) and

contract extensions with existing clients for a wider scope of facilities

management services. Business development has been more modest in Fiscal 2016

because of the heavy commitment of resources to previous year start-ups.



Health Care and Seniors showed an organic decline of -0.9%. The ramp-up of

Imperial College Hospitals in London had a significant contribution to growth

over the last two years. There was no start-up this year in the absence of

attractive development opportunities. Same site sales have been solid but not

enough to compensate the losses during the year.

In Education, organic growth of +15.1% reflected solid new business with, in

particular, the start-up of York St John and Northumbria universities and

several new school contracts.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Brexit: |

|In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Sodexo has|

|been present in the United Kingdom since 1988 and has around 35,000 employees |

|there today. The Group's business should not be impacted materially by the |

|United Kingdom leaving the European Union. The Group is a local player, |

|working with local suppliers and employees, and very often for Government |

|authorities and Government services. Of course, growth in activity will depend|

|upon growth in GDP and employment in the country. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







1.4 Rest of the World

(Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia and Remote sites)



Revenues



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|(in millions Fiscal Fiscal Organic Currency Total

|of euro) 2016 2015 growth Acquisitions effect growth

| | | | |

Corporate | 2,771| 3,154| -4.9%|

-------------+ +---------+ +----------------------------------

Health Care | | | |

and Seniors | 236| 211| +19.4%|

-------------+ +---------+ +----------------------------------

Education | 136| 139| +0.3%|

| | | |

TOTAL 3,143 3,504 -3.2% +0.3% -7.4% -10.3%





In the Rest of the World region (Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Asia,

Australia and Remote Sites), Fiscal 2016 revenues amounted to 3.1 billion euro,

down -10.3%. In terms of organic change compared with the previous year,

activity was down -3.2%. The region was severely affected by the decline in

Remote Site revenues of -16%. Excluding Remote Sites, organic growth from the

region remained strong at +7.0%.



Corporate revenues fell by -4.9% organically due to:



* In Remote Sites, severe reductions in oil and commodity prices forced

clients operating in these industries to revise down their production levels

which in turn led to a corresponding reduction in required service levels.

In Chile, several mining clients sought to diversify their suppliers in a

strained economic and social environment. As a result of these issues,

Remote Site revenues in the Rest of the World region were down -16%

organically. Activity stabilized in the third quarter relative to the

previous quarter and, from the fourth quarter, the comparable base has

become less challenging. The Rio Tinto contract signed in March contributed

to the activity in July and August. The contract will have a more

significant impact in fiscal 2017, as will the Seadrill and Shell contract

extensions signed in September 2016.

* The underlying activity of the rest of the On-site activity in the region is

solid with some strong business development and cross-selling in the Asia-

Pacific region and more modestly in the Middle East and Africa. In the last

quarter, some improvement in activity in Brazil compensated the slower

demand in the Middle East and Africa, where economies are beginning to feel

the impact of the sustained weakness in the oil price.

In Health Care and Seniors, organic growth of +19.4% was attributable to some

contract wins and same site sales growth, especially in Latin America and Asia.



Education revenues were stable relative to Fiscal 2015. Solid growth in Asia was

offset by a contract exit in Africa.



2. Benefits and Rewards Services



Benefits and Rewards Services revenues were 780 million euro, down -5.7% due to

a sharp decline particularly in the Brazilian real. Issue volume was up +6.9%

organically, reflecting a relatively resilient performance in all regions, with

strong face value growth in Brazil, solid growth in Europe and particularly

strong development in Mexico, Chile and Turkey. On the other hand, organic

revenue growth was more modest at +4.7%, impacted by severe pricing

competitiveness in Brazil, particularly from the smaller players, and record low

interest rates in Europe.

Issue volume[17]



----------- |

(in |

millions of Fiscal Fiscal Organic Currency |

euro) 2016 2015 growth[18] Acquisitions effect(17) Change|

| | | | |

Latin | | | |

America | 6,678| 7,526| +7.8%|

------------+ +---------+ +---------------------------------

Europe and | | | |

Asia | 9,593| 8,894| +6.2%|

| | | |

TOTAL 16,271 16,420 +6.9% +1.7% -9.5% -0.9%





Revenues



-----------

(in

millions of Fiscal Fiscal Organic Currency

euro) 2016 2015 Growth(18) Acquisitions effect(17) Change

| | | |

Latin | | | |

America | 376| 431| +6.1%|

------------+ +---------+ +--------------------------------

Europe and | | | |

Asia | 404| 396| +3.1%|

| | | |

TOTAL 780 827 +4.7% +0.2% -10.6% -5.7%





In Latin America organic growth was solid, with an increase of +7.8% in issue

volume and +6.1% in revenues.



Higher face values were an important growth driver in the region. In Brazil, the

progressive rise in unemployment led to a decline in the number of beneficiaries

at existing clients. As a result, the environment became more and more

competitive throughout the year as the smaller players, in particular, were

aggressively seeking new business. Face values rose by close to inflation which

more than compensated the decline in the number of beneficiaries.



Growth in Mexico and Chile was particularly strong, with face value increases,

strong new business and an increase in penetration in both markets.



Organic growth is calculated converting Fiscal 2016 figures at Fiscal 2015

rates, except for Venezuelan Bolivar. Fiscal 2016 and Fiscal 2015 figures in VEF

have been converted at the exchange rate of USD 1 = VEF 645 vs. VEF 199 for

Fiscal 2015.





In Europe and Asia, issue volume organic growth was a strong +6.2%. Organic

growth in revenues was more modest at +3.1%. Lowest-ever interest rates in

mature Europe have helped to create a gap between issue volume and revenue

growth. However, demand continued to be strong for existing and new products in

all markets, market penetration continued to develop in Asia and momentum

remained strong in Turkey.



Operating profit



Fiscal 2016 operating profit before exceptional expenses amounted to

1,203 million euro, up +8.2% excluding the currency effect and in line with the

Group's objective for the year. The operating margin before exceptional expenses

was 5.9%, up +10 basis points relative to the previous year. Excluding the

currency effect of in particular, the weakness of the Brazilian real, the margin

increased +30 basis points.

This strong improvement in margins reflects the ongoing efficiency initiatives

and is helped by the Adaptation and Simplification program launched in November

2015. The first savings of the plan amounted to 32 million euro and were

delivered in the second half of Fiscal 2016.

After deducting 108 million euro in exceptional expenses related to these

adaptation and simplification measures, operating profit amounted to 1,095

million euro against 1,143 million euro in Fiscal 2015.

All operating profit amounts in the rest of this report are stated excluding

exceptional expenses([19]).



Operating profit by activity[19]



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

| Change Change

| in in

| Operating operating

| Operating Operating profit Operating margin

| profit profit (excluding Change in margin (excluding

|(in millions Fiscal Fiscal currency Operating Fiscal currency

|of euro) 2016 2015 effect) profit 2016 effect[20])

|

On-site

Services 1,082 992 +7.6% +9.1% 5.6% +30 bps

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

North America 568 499 +9.3% +13.8% 6.6% +30 bps

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

Continental

Europe 281 238 +18.4% +18.1% 4.9% +70 bps

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

United

Kingdom

and Ireland 137 94 +50.4% +45.7% 6.8% +170 bps

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

Rest of the

World 96 161 -38.6% -40.4% 3.1% -170 bps

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

Benefits

and Rewards

Services 262 285 +8.8% -8.1% 33.6% +110 bps

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

Corporate

expenses (136) (128)

--------------- ------------------------------------------------------

Intragroup

eliminations (5) (6)

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|OPERATING

|PROFIT BEFORE

|EXCEPTIONAL

|EXPENSES 1,203 1,143 +8.2% +5.2% 5.9% +30 bps

+-------------- ------------------------------------------------------





On-site Services margins continued to grow steadily led by productivity gains,

enhanced operating efficiency and the first contribution from the Adaptation and

Simplification program. The performance by region is as follows:

* In North America operating profit increased by +9.3% excluding the currency

effect and operating margin rose by +30 basis points, reflecting a

significant reduction in SG&A costs and strong contract management.

* In Continental Europe the +18.4% growth in operating profit and +70 basis

points increase in operating margin, excluding currency effect, were

attributable to improved On-site productivity and efficient management of

food purchasing costs as well as the ongoing effect of a more selective

approach to contract bidding.

* In the United Kingdom and Ireland, operating profit rose by +50.4% excluding

the currency effect, compared to a low comparative base in Fiscal 2015

impacted by significant mobilization costs of new contracts. The margin

increased +170 basis points. This strong performance was due to a focus on

overheads and operational profitability as well as the contribution of a

successful Rugby World Cup event.

* The Operating profit declined in the Rest of the World region by -38.6%

excluding currency effects, reflecting the difficult economic environment in

the mining and oil and gas industries and contract exit costs in Latin

America. The effective alignment of operating expenses in the Remote Sites

activity was not enough to offset the sharp decline in volumes. In the

second half, a small underlying improvement in margins in the Remote Sites

business, as volumes stabilized and cost management caught up, was offset by

the mobilization costs of the new Rio Tinto contract as well as an

investment in the Asian technical platform.

In Benefits and Rewards Services, operating profit and margin were adversely

affected by the -18.9% decline in the Brazilian real relative to the euro.

Excluding the negative currency effect, the operating profit rose by +8.8% and

margin by +110 basis points. This strong performance was attributable to tight

control of overheads and continued optimization of processing costs.

Group net profit



The Operating Profit after exceptional expenses of 108 million euros was 1,095

million euros down -4.2%.



Net financing costs increased by 4 million euro. Net borrowing costs fell

substantially by 41 million euro due to a lower average debt during the year and

lower rates, with the average cost of debt down from 3.8% in Fiscal 2015 to

3.2% in Fiscal 2016. However, other financial charges included a 21million euro

exceptional indemnity for the early redemption of 208 million dollars of US

private placement debt, at high interest rates, as part of an ongoing debt

restructuring program, to increase maturities and lower interest rates. This

will be more than offset over future years by the reduction in future interest

expenses.



The effective tax rate increased to 33.7% from an exceptionally low rate in

Fiscal 2015 due in particular to the use of previously unrecognized tax loss

carry-forwards.



The share of profit of other companies consolidated by the equity method was

stable at 7 million euro. Profit attributed to non-controlling interests were

also stable at 24 million euro.



As a result, Group net profit was 637 million euro, down -9%. Group net profit

before non-recurring items (net of taxes) amounted to 721 million euro, an

increase of +3.0% at current rates or +5.2% excluding the currency effect. Non-

recurring items were exceptional expenses of 108 million euro and debt

reimbursement indemnity of 21 million euro, respectively 71 and 13 million-euro

net of tax.



Earnings per share



Earnings per share before non-recurring items amounted to 4.77 euro, up +3.7%,

and after non-recurring items to 4.21 euro, down -8.5%. The small accretion

relative to change in net profit (-9%) is due to the effect of the 300 million

euro share buy-back during the year, net of the lower number of treasury shares

carried resulting in a lower weighted average number of shares.



Proposed dividend



At the annual Shareholder's Meeting to be held on January 24, 2017, the Board of

Directors will recommend paying a dividend of 2.40 euro per share for Fiscal

2016 and increase of +9.1% over the prior year. This proposal reflects Sodexo's

policy of maintaining regular growth in dividend in line with underlying profits

growth. The proposed dividend implies a 57% pay-out ra





