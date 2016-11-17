Sodexo launches strategic venture capital fund, dedicated to accompanying innovative start-ups

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Sodexo Ventures fund makes first investment with Wynd, a start-up specialized in

solutions to digitize retail points-of-sale and create cross-channel customer

journeys



Paris, November 17, 2016 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services,

announced today the launch of Sodexo Ventures, a 50 million euro venture capital

fund, whose investments will combine agility and creativity with the Group's

investment capacity, skills and expertise in sectors as varied as Food-Tech,

health and wellness, data, mobility and smart buildings.



Sodexo Ventures will invest in start-ups with high growth potential in line with

Sodexo's current or future activities. This investment strategy will allow

Sodexo to closely monitor, anticipate and respond to evolutions in its rapidly

moving sectors and markets.



Technology is evolving and opening up new ways of communicating and created new

channels of interaction and transaction for consumers. In addition, customer

habits are also changing: consumers demand more time optimization, convenience

and personalization. Evolving consumer needs, new and disruptive technologies

and the changing nature of services are creating a new competitive landscape.



For Sodexo, it is a key opportunity to provide new and better services and

enhanced experiences to the people we serve. Sodexo has already begun this

journey, notably in the food environment, with the development of direct-to-

consumer applications and online portals proposing menus, nutritional

information, card recharging, waiting times and pre-ordering features. With

Sodexo Ventures, the Group, building on its existing assets, will accelerate its

ambitious strategy to enhance existing services as well as imagine the services

of tomorrow.







Michel Landel, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer, said: "Sodexo Ventures will allow



Sodexo to combine the agility and creativity of start-ups with the Group's

investment capacity, expertise and international footprint to create even more

value for our clients and consumers through ever more innovative Quality of Life

services."







Sodexo Ventures will make its inaugural investment alongside Orange Digital

Ventures, joining both the latter and Alven Capital as minority investor in

Wynd, a French start-up specialized in digital solutions for retail and

restaurants such as click and collect, office delivery and booking. This move

reflects Sodexo's enhanced focus on the "consumer experience" to respond to the

changing needs and behaviors of its 75 million consumers worldwide.



Founded in 2013 by Ismael Ould and Arthur Perticoz, Wynd has developed a modular

SAAS solution that aims to connect the in-store (digital for store) and the out-

of-store (web to store) world. It offers a full solution to manage on-site and

off-site sales, a unified back-office to handle operations and CRM, and a

solution to authorize and process on-site and off-site payment.



With Wynd's tailor-made solutions, Sodexo will be able to create omni-channel

consumer experiences and will develop new services and enhancing existing ones

with table booking, ordering, payment, couponing and loyalty functions, all

while leveraging Sodexo Benefits & Rewards merchants' offers. This cutting edge

technology will allow Sodexo to obtain a 360° vision of consumer experience -

from mobile to table, from office space to dining space.







|Ismael Ould, CEO and co-founder of Wynd, said of the investment: "After

|building a rewarding partnership over the past year, we are delighted to

|continue to grow our business with Sodexo, with whom we share the same values

|and ambition to revolutionize the consumer experience."

|









This investment is subject to a vote at Wynd's shareholders meeting scheduled

the week of November 21, 2016.



About Sodexo



Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in

services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and

organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million

consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits

and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than

100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50

years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to

facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass

benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge

services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its

sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage

its 425,000 employees throughout the world.



Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.







| Key figures (as of August 31, 2016)

|

| 20.2 billion euro in consolidated revenues

|

| 425,000 employees

|

| 19(th) largest employer worldwide

|

| 80 countries

|

| 75 million consumers served daily

|

| 15,2 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 16, 2016)





Contacts

+-----------------------------------------------------------+

| Media |

| |

| Laura Schalk Laurence Chiapponi |

| |

| Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69 Tel: +33 1 57 75 81 80 |

| |

| laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com laurence.chiapponi(at)sodexo.com |

+-----------------------------------------------------------+









PR Sodexo - Sodexo Ventures - Wynd ENG:

http://hugin.info/157633/R/2057576/770986.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sodexo via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.sodexo.com/en/



PressRelease by

Sodexo

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 507644

Character count: 6988

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sodexo

Stadt: Issy-les-Moulineaux





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease