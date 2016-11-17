Sodexo launches strategic venture capital fund, dedicated to accompanying innovative start-ups

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sodexo Ventures fund makes first investment with Wynd, a start-up specialized in
solutions to digitize retail points-of-sale and create cross-channel customer
journeys
Paris, November 17, 2016 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services,
announced today the launch of Sodexo Ventures, a 50 million euro venture capital
fund, whose investments will combine agility and creativity with the Group's
investment capacity, skills and expertise in sectors as varied as Food-Tech,
health and wellness, data, mobility and smart buildings.
Sodexo Ventures will invest in start-ups with high growth potential in line with
Sodexo's current or future activities. This investment strategy will allow
Sodexo to closely monitor, anticipate and respond to evolutions in its rapidly
moving sectors and markets.
Technology is evolving and opening up new ways of communicating and created new
channels of interaction and transaction for consumers. In addition, customer
habits are also changing: consumers demand more time optimization, convenience
and personalization. Evolving consumer needs, new and disruptive technologies
and the changing nature of services are creating a new competitive landscape.
For Sodexo, it is a key opportunity to provide new and better services and
enhanced experiences to the people we serve. Sodexo has already begun this
journey, notably in the food environment, with the development of direct-to-
consumer applications and online portals proposing menus, nutritional
information, card recharging, waiting times and pre-ordering features. With
Sodexo Ventures, the Group, building on its existing assets, will accelerate its
ambitious strategy to enhance existing services as well as imagine the services
of tomorrow.
Michel Landel, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer, said: "Sodexo Ventures will allow
Sodexo to combine the agility and creativity of start-ups with the Group's
investment capacity, expertise and international footprint to create even more
value for our clients and consumers through ever more innovative Quality of Life
services."
Sodexo Ventures will make its inaugural investment alongside Orange Digital
Ventures, joining both the latter and Alven Capital as minority investor in
Wynd, a French start-up specialized in digital solutions for retail and
restaurants such as click and collect, office delivery and booking. This move
reflects Sodexo's enhanced focus on the "consumer experience" to respond to the
changing needs and behaviors of its 75 million consumers worldwide.
Founded in 2013 by Ismael Ould and Arthur Perticoz, Wynd has developed a modular
SAAS solution that aims to connect the in-store (digital for store) and the out-
of-store (web to store) world. It offers a full solution to manage on-site and
off-site sales, a unified back-office to handle operations and CRM, and a
solution to authorize and process on-site and off-site payment.
With Wynd's tailor-made solutions, Sodexo will be able to create omni-channel
consumer experiences and will develop new services and enhancing existing ones
with table booking, ordering, payment, couponing and loyalty functions, all
while leveraging Sodexo Benefits & Rewards merchants' offers. This cutting edge
technology will allow Sodexo to obtain a 360° vision of consumer experience -
from mobile to table, from office space to dining space.
|Ismael Ould, CEO and co-founder of Wynd, said of the investment: "After
|building a rewarding partnership over the past year, we are delighted to
|continue to grow our business with Sodexo, with whom we share the same values
|and ambition to revolutionize the consumer experience."
|
This investment is subject to a vote at Wynd's shareholders meeting scheduled
the week of November 21, 2016.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in
services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and
organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million
consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits
and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than
100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50
years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to
facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass
benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge
services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its
sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage
its 425,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.
| Key figures (as of August 31, 2016)
|
| 20.2 billion euro in consolidated revenues
|
| 425,000 employees
|
| 19(th) largest employer worldwide
|
| 80 countries
|
| 75 million consumers served daily
|
| 15,2 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 16, 2016)
