ABN AMRO Press Release: Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 70%

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 70%



Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen (NL Financial

Investments, "NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, agreed to sell 65 million

depositary receipts ("Depositary Receipts") representing ordinary shares in ABN

AMRO Group N.V. ("ABN AMRO Group") for a price of EUR 20.40 per Depositary

Receipt. ABN AMRO will not receive any of the transaction proceeds.



Following the settlement, the stake of NLFI declines from 77% to 70%. NLFI has

previously announced that it intends to divest its remaining stake in ABN AMRO

Group over time.



Furthermore, NLFI has undertaken to the joint bookrunners that the remaining

shares in ABN AMRO Group held by NLFI will be subject to a lock-up period of 90

calendar days following the Settlement. This lock-up may be waived by the joint

bookrunners at their sole discretion.



Following Settlement, the Stichting Administratiekantoor Continuïteit ABN AMRO

Group (the "ABN AMRO Trust Office") holds 30% of the ordinary shares in line

with the maximum possible under the most restrictive declaration of no objection

("DNO") or similar regulatory approvals obtained at the time of the IPO. For

future sell-downs by NLFI, the ABN AMRO Trust Office will need to obtain new

DNOs and other regulatory approvals.



ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO

Investor Relations

pressrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com

investorrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 628 8900

+31 20 628 2282





This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a

solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities ( the "Securities") of ABN

AMRO Group N.V. (the "Company") in the United States. The Securities of the

Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act



of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United

States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction

not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



Dutch State reduces stake in ABN AMRO Group to 70%:

http://hugin.info/172722/R/2057554/770964.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ABN AMRO via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.abnamro.com



PressRelease by

ABN AMRO

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 06:36

Language: English

News-ID 507645

Character count: 2812

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ABN AMRO

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease