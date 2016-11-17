(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ahold Delhaize reports solid third quarter performance with continued momentum
* Net sales increased by 64.2% to ?13.9 billion (up 64.6% at constant exchange
rates)
* Net income increased by 24.9% to ?236 million (up 25.3% at constant exchange
rates)
* Pro forma net sales increased by 2.6% to ?14.5 billion (up 2.9% at constant
exchange rates)
* Continued strong online sales growth, with pro forma net consumer sales up
25.1% at constant exchange rates
* Price pressure from ongoing deflation in the U.S. offset by volume growth
* Pro forma underlying EBITDA margin of 6.4% (Q3 2015: 6.3%)
* Pro forma underlying operating margin of 3.5% (Q3 2015: 3.5%)
* Integration is on track, detailed updates at Capital Markets Day in London
on December 7, 2016
Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 17, 2016 - Ahold Delhaize, a leader in
supermarkets and e-commerce with market-leading local brands in 11 countries,
today published third quarter results.
Dick Boer, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said: "We are pleased to announce a solid
performance in our first full set of quarterly results since completing our
landmark merger in July.
"Despite challenging conditions in certain markets, Ahold Delhaize has delivered
growth in sales and in underlying operating income on a pro forma basis which
reflects the strength and resilience of our great local brands, as well as our
continued focus on delivering cost efficiencies across our businesses while
driving top-line growth.
"Customers again responded positively to our brands' continued commitment to
quality, innovation and service across our markets. In the Netherlands, we
achieved a seventh consecutive quarter of volume growth driven by the continued
strong momentum at Albert Heijn. Customers valued its innovative proposition and
promotional campaigns. Our online businesses bol.com and ah.nl also delivered
another quarter of very strong sales growth. In Belgium, we generated savings
from the Transformation Plan, with an almost doubling of our pro forma
underlying operating income. In Central and Southeastern Europe, Ahold Delhaize
grew comparable store sales in Greece and Romania and improved margins.
"The trading environment in the U.S. remained challenging with ongoing price
deflation and competitive pressures in the market. The program to improve the
customer proposition at Ahold USA, together with the strengthening of the Stop
& Shop store network in the New York Metro area resulted in volume growth. At
Delhaize America, both Food Lion and Hannaford continued to experience positive
comparable sales and volume growth. Third quarter sales growth was impacted by
increased retail price deflation, mainly at Food Lion as a result of a more
intense competitive environment. Food Lion continued with its "Easy, Fresh &
Affordable" initiative which performs according to plan.
"Ahold Delhaize made significant progress in our first quarter together and we
are continuing to carry out our post-merger integration plans. I look forward to
presenting these with more detail at our Capital Markets Day on December 7th in
London."
Source: Ahold Delhaize via GlobeNewswire
