Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS Q3 2016 BUSINESS UPDATE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION
Thursday, 17 November 2016, 07:01 CET
BIOCARTIS Q3 2016 BUSINESS UPDATE
KEY MESSAGES
* Continued strong ramp-up in commercial Idylla(TM) cartridge consumption: Q3
2016 consumption equals entire commercial consumption in H1 2016
* Guidance of installed base growth for 2016 at top end of the 150-175 range
reiterated
* Important CE-marking of Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test (solid biopsy)
expected before year-end
* Guidance of year-end cash position of around EUR 50m, in line with
previously guided range
* Signing of U.S. distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific
Mechelen, Belgium, 17 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or
'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:
BCART), today provides a business update for the third quarter of 2016, selected
post period events and an outlook for the remainder of the year.
Commenting on the business update, Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer of
Biocartis, said: "The third quarter of this year demonstrated promising
continued market adoption of our Idylla(TM) platform and tests. I am pleased to
see that every day more and more patients are being helped with our solutions in
Europe and in our distribution markets. I really look forward to start our
commercialization efforts in the U.S. together with our partner Thermo Fisher
Scientific, who offers us access to a powerful sales network and deep knowledge
of that market. Having a presence in the U.S. strongly adds to our ambition of
impacting the global market for molecular diagnostic testing."
Commercial update
Biocartis commercializes its proprietary molecular diagnostics platform
Idylla(TM) via direct representations in key European countries and via
distribution partners in other geographies.
* Installed base: The third quarter of 2016 showed a continued expansion of
our installed base of Idylla(TM) instruments. Based on the installed base
end of H1 2016 of over 270 Idylla(TM) instruments, the additions in Q3 2016
and outlook for Q4 2016, the installed base is expected to be around 340
Idylla(TM) instruments by year end.
* Cartridge consumption: Following continued installed base growth and menu
expansion, commercial Idylla(TM) cartridge consumption in Q3 2016 was equal
to the entire commercial cartridge volume for the first six months of 2016.
* Commercial footprint: During Q3 2016 Biocartis further expanded its global
commercial footprint with the signing of several new distribution agreements
in amongst others Southeast Asia. Furthermore, Biocartis obtained key market
authorizations in Latin America (Brazil and Colombia).
* U.S. partnership: Discussions on a U.S. partnership for the
commercialisation of Idylla(TM) were advanced in Q3, resulting in the deal
with Thermo Fisher Scientific announced on 17 November 2016 as described
below.
Idylla(TM) test menu update
During Q3 2016, Biocartis further advanced the development of new tests for its
Idylla(TM) platform:
* Solid biopsy oncology menu: Biocartis continued the work on required
validation studies for the CE-marking of its Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF solid
biopsy test in Q3 2016. Once obtained (expected before year-end), Biocartis
will be able to offer its customers a complete RAS-BRAF solid biopsy
analysis for clinical use in the field of colorectal cancer testing. It is
unique that both these tests allow for 'same day results'. Colorectal cancer
is in the top three of most prevalent cancers worldwide[1], which makes this
CE-marking an important driver for the further market adoption of
Idylla(TM), also supported by the inclusion of a joint RAS-BRAF analysis in
the ESMO[2] guidelines as of July 2016. Furthermore, during Q3 2016,
validation studies have been initiated for the CE-marking of the Idylla(TM)
EGFR Mutation Assay (lung cancer). This CE-marking is expected for beginning
of 2017 and will complete the required CE-markings for all the solid biopsy
tests that are included in Biocartis' core menu for oncology (i.e. tests for
melanoma, colon and lung cancer).
* Liquid biopsy oncology menu: The development of liquid biopsy versions
(RUO[3]) of the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay and the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-
EGFR S492R Mutation Assay, as part of the collaboration signed with Merck
KGaA in January 2016, was further progressed in Q3 2016. The launch of the
Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay is expected before the end of 2016 and
launch of the Idylla(TM) ctNRAS Mutation Assay in early 2017.
* U.S. 510k submission file: Biocartis and its partner Janssen Diagnostics
made good progress during the third quarter on the finalisation work for the
U.S. FDA 510k submission file[4] of the Idylla(TM) Respiratory (IFV-RSV)
Panel Test, the Idylla(TM) Instrument and the Idylla(TM) Console, which is
on-track for submission before year-end 2016.
Financial update
* Non-dilutive financing: On 20 July 2016, Biocartis announced that it has
attracted EUR 55m of non-dilutive financing consisting of a EUR 40m bank and
lease financing facility, as well as a new subordinated loan of EUR 15m. The
bank and lease financing facility consists of EUR 15m lease financing and
EUR 25m multiple purpose credit lines (credit lines partially guaranteed by
the Flemish Government through Gigarant). The lease financing will be used
to fund the equipment of a second Idylla(TM) cartridge manufacturing line
that Biocartis ordered end of 2015. Furthermore, the two lines of credit
that Biocartis now has at its disposal can be used to fulfil certain future
financing needs in, amongst others, working capital.
* Cash position: Biocartis' cash position end of Q3 2016 amounted to
approximately EUR 67m (unaudited figure).
Post-period events
* AstraZeneca Comparative Study: On 11 October 2016, the publication of a
comparative study organised by AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical
company, was announced where 12 different KRAS mutation detecting
technologies, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and quantitative
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), were compared for the detection of KRAS
mutations in lung cancer, using blinded samples. Results demonstrated
superior levels of sensitivity of the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology to 10 out
of the other 11 compared technologies, while at the same time it
outperformed competition in ease-of-use and turnaround time. As such, this
study confirmed the best-in-class status for the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology.
A poster of the study can be found on the Biocartis website.
* U.S. partnership: On 17 November 2016, Biocartis announced it has granted
rights in the U.S. to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to distribute its rapid
and fully automated molecular diagnostics Idylla(TM) platform and its
accompanying assays, with a first focus on oncology products. Under the
terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific will be granted
distribution rights for Biocartis' Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostic assays
for its customers in the U.S.. Biocartis will retain the right to sell both
its Idylla(TM) platform and assays via direct sales channels. The fully
integrated system will enable U.S. laboratories to perform a broad range of
molecular tests. Both parties expect to start commercial roll-out as of mid-
2017.
* Commercial leadership team: To further strengthen and expand the
collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, Ulrik Cordes (currently Chief
Commercial Officer since September 2013) will transition into the function
of EVP Pharma Collaborations and Companion Diagnostics aimed at amongst
others building a strong complementary and companion diagnostic business.
Hilde Eylenbosch, who joined Biocartis' Board of Directors in May this year,
will take over the position of Chief Commercial Officer as of today. She
will remain active on the Board of Directors as an Executive Board member.
Prior to joining Biocartis, Hilde held amongst others the roles of Chief
Commercial Officer at Alere Inc (a global diagnostic device and service
provider) and was President of Alere International reporting to the Chief
Operational Officer. Hilde holds a degree as Medical Doctor (University of
Ghent, Belgium) and successfully completed the General Management Program at
Harvard Business School. The commercial experience of Hilde within the
global diagnostics markets will be of high value in the continued global
roll-out of the Idylla(TM) platform.
Commenting on the changes in the commercial leadership team, Hilde Windels,
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, said: "We are very pleased that
Hilde Eylenbosch is joining us in an executive role. During her board mandate,
she has increasingly been thrilled by the power of our Idylla(TM) solution and
the acceptance in the market by our customers. She will add significant
experience to the team and as such will strengthen our capabilities to generate
further commercial traction in our current markets. At the same time and in
light of more and more traction with current and potential pharma partners,
Ulrik will now be in the position to focus on realising the commercial potential
of these collaborations as well as to accelerate our efforts in the field of
companion diagnostics."
Outlook
* Installed base: Installed base expansion for 2016 is set at the top end of
the guided 150-175 range, bringing the expected total installed base to
around 340 Idylla(TM) instruments by year end.
* Test launch: Launch of the Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) before
the end of the year.
* Regulatory events: The following regulatory events for existing Idylla(TM)
tests are expected before the end of the year 2016:
* CE-marking of the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test for solid biopsy;
and
* U.S. FDA 510k submissions for the Idylla(TM) Respiratory (IFV-RSV) Panel
Test and the Idylla(TM) Instrument and Idylla(TM) Console.
* Cash position: Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in the range of
EUR 50m, in line with previously guided range.
* Idylla(TM) menu update: Biocartis will host a Capital Markets Day tailored
for institutional investors, research analysts and sector journalists on 2
March 2017 to provide amongst others an update on the future Idylla(TM) menu
alongside the publication of its 2016 full year results.
Financial calendar
* Full year results 2016: 2 March 2017
* Capital Markets Day: 2 March 2017
* Publication annual report 2016: 30 March 2017
* Annual General Meeting: 12 May 2017
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo
Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Source: http://www.wcrf.org/int/cancer-facts-figures/worldwide-data
[2] European Society for Medical Oncology. Source: E. Van Cutsem et al, 'ESMO
consensus guidelines for the management of patients with metastatic colorectal
cancer', Annals of Oncology, published July 5, 2016.
[3] RUO = Research Use Only
[4] 510k clearance is a requirement by the FDA before a product is allowed on
the U.S. market. It requires a number of technical or clinical studies.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://biocartis.com/
Date: 11/17/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 507649
Character count: 17313
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Biocartis Group NV
Stadt: Mechelen
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.538
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|375
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.