Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS Q3 2016 BUSINESS UPDATE

Thursday, 17 November 2016, 07:01 CET



BIOCARTIS Q3 2016 BUSINESS UPDATE



KEY MESSAGES

* Continued strong ramp-up in commercial Idylla(TM) cartridge consumption: Q3

2016 consumption equals entire commercial consumption in H1 2016

* Guidance of installed base growth for 2016 at top end of the 150-175 range

reiterated

* Important CE-marking of Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test (solid biopsy)

expected before year-end

* Guidance of year-end cash position of around EUR 50m, in line with

previously guided range

* Signing of U.S. distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific



Mechelen, Belgium, 17 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or

'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:

BCART), today provides a business update for the third quarter of 2016, selected

post period events and an outlook for the remainder of the year.



Commenting on the business update, Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer of

Biocartis, said: "The third quarter of this year demonstrated promising

continued market adoption of our Idylla(TM) platform and tests. I am pleased to

see that every day more and more patients are being helped with our solutions in

Europe and in our distribution markets. I really look forward to start our

commercialization efforts in the U.S. together with our partner Thermo Fisher

Scientific, who offers us access to a powerful sales network and deep knowledge

of that market. Having a presence in the U.S. strongly adds to our ambition of

impacting the global market for molecular diagnostic testing."



Commercial update

Biocartis commercializes its proprietary molecular diagnostics platform

Idylla(TM) via direct representations in key European countries and via



distribution partners in other geographies.

* Installed base: The third quarter of 2016 showed a continued expansion of

our installed base of Idylla(TM) instruments. Based on the installed base

end of H1 2016 of over 270 Idylla(TM) instruments, the additions in Q3 2016

and outlook for Q4 2016, the installed base is expected to be around 340

Idylla(TM) instruments by year end.

* Cartridge consumption: Following continued installed base growth and menu

expansion, commercial Idylla(TM) cartridge consumption in Q3 2016 was equal

to the entire commercial cartridge volume for the first six months of 2016.

* Commercial footprint: During Q3 2016 Biocartis further expanded its global

commercial footprint with the signing of several new distribution agreements

in amongst others Southeast Asia. Furthermore, Biocartis obtained key market

authorizations in Latin America (Brazil and Colombia).

* U.S. partnership: Discussions on a U.S. partnership for the

commercialisation of Idylla(TM) were advanced in Q3, resulting in the deal

with Thermo Fisher Scientific announced on 17 November 2016 as described

below.



Idylla(TM) test menu update

During Q3 2016, Biocartis further advanced the development of new tests for its

Idylla(TM) platform:

* Solid biopsy oncology menu: Biocartis continued the work on required

validation studies for the CE-marking of its Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF solid

biopsy test in Q3 2016. Once obtained (expected before year-end), Biocartis

will be able to offer its customers a complete RAS-BRAF solid biopsy

analysis for clinical use in the field of colorectal cancer testing. It is

unique that both these tests allow for 'same day results'. Colorectal cancer

is in the top three of most prevalent cancers worldwide[1], which makes this

CE-marking an important driver for the further market adoption of

Idylla(TM), also supported by the inclusion of a joint RAS-BRAF analysis in

the ESMO[2] guidelines as of July 2016. Furthermore, during Q3 2016,

validation studies have been initiated for the CE-marking of the Idylla(TM)

EGFR Mutation Assay (lung cancer). This CE-marking is expected for beginning

of 2017 and will complete the required CE-markings for all the solid biopsy

tests that are included in Biocartis' core menu for oncology (i.e. tests for

melanoma, colon and lung cancer).

* Liquid biopsy oncology menu: The development of liquid biopsy versions

(RUO[3]) of the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay and the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-

EGFR S492R Mutation Assay, as part of the collaboration signed with Merck

KGaA in January 2016, was further progressed in Q3 2016. The launch of the

Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay is expected before the end of 2016 and

launch of the Idylla(TM) ctNRAS Mutation Assay in early 2017.

* U.S. 510k submission file: Biocartis and its partner Janssen Diagnostics

made good progress during the third quarter on the finalisation work for the

U.S. FDA 510k submission file[4] of the Idylla(TM) Respiratory (IFV-RSV)

Panel Test, the Idylla(TM) Instrument and the Idylla(TM) Console, which is

on-track for submission before year-end 2016.



Financial update

* Non-dilutive financing: On 20 July 2016, Biocartis announced that it has

attracted EUR 55m of non-dilutive financing consisting of a EUR 40m bank and

lease financing facility, as well as a new subordinated loan of EUR 15m. The

bank and lease financing facility consists of EUR 15m lease financing and

EUR 25m multiple purpose credit lines (credit lines partially guaranteed by

the Flemish Government through Gigarant). The lease financing will be used

to fund the equipment of a second Idylla(TM) cartridge manufacturing line

that Biocartis ordered end of 2015. Furthermore, the two lines of credit

that Biocartis now has at its disposal can be used to fulfil certain future

financing needs in, amongst others, working capital.

* Cash position: Biocartis' cash position end of Q3 2016 amounted to

approximately EUR 67m (unaudited figure).



Post-period events

* AstraZeneca Comparative Study: On 11 October 2016, the publication of a

comparative study organised by AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical

company, was announced where 12 different KRAS mutation detecting

technologies, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and quantitative

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), were compared for the detection of KRAS

mutations in lung cancer, using blinded samples. Results demonstrated

superior levels of sensitivity of the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology to 10 out

of the other 11 compared technologies, while at the same time it

outperformed competition in ease-of-use and turnaround time. As such, this

study confirmed the best-in-class status for the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology.

A poster of the study can be found on the Biocartis website.

* U.S. partnership: On 17 November 2016, Biocartis announced it has granted

rights in the U.S. to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to distribute its rapid

and fully automated molecular diagnostics Idylla(TM) platform and its

accompanying assays, with a first focus on oncology products. Under the

terms of the agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific will be granted

distribution rights for Biocartis' Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostic assays

for its customers in the U.S.. Biocartis will retain the right to sell both

its Idylla(TM) platform and assays via direct sales channels. The fully

integrated system will enable U.S. laboratories to perform a broad range of

molecular tests. Both parties expect to start commercial roll-out as of mid-

2017.

* Commercial leadership team: To further strengthen and expand the

collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, Ulrik Cordes (currently Chief

Commercial Officer since September 2013) will transition into the function

of EVP Pharma Collaborations and Companion Diagnostics aimed at amongst

others building a strong complementary and companion diagnostic business.

Hilde Eylenbosch, who joined Biocartis' Board of Directors in May this year,

will take over the position of Chief Commercial Officer as of today. She

will remain active on the Board of Directors as an Executive Board member.

Prior to joining Biocartis, Hilde held amongst others the roles of Chief

Commercial Officer at Alere Inc (a global diagnostic device and service

provider) and was President of Alere International reporting to the Chief

Operational Officer. Hilde holds a degree as Medical Doctor (University of

Ghent, Belgium) and successfully completed the General Management Program at

Harvard Business School. The commercial experience of Hilde within the

global diagnostics markets will be of high value in the continued global

roll-out of the Idylla(TM) platform.





Commenting on the changes in the commercial leadership team, Hilde Windels,

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, said: "We are very pleased that

Hilde Eylenbosch is joining us in an executive role. During her board mandate,

she has increasingly been thrilled by the power of our Idylla(TM) solution and

the acceptance in the market by our customers. She will add significant

experience to the team and as such will strengthen our capabilities to generate

further commercial traction in our current markets. At the same time and in

light of more and more traction with current and potential pharma partners,

Ulrik will now be in the position to focus on realising the commercial potential

of these collaborations as well as to accelerate our efforts in the field of

companion diagnostics."



Outlook

* Installed base: Installed base expansion for 2016 is set at the top end of

the guided 150-175 range, bringing the expected total installed base to

around 340 Idylla(TM) instruments by year end.

* Test launch: Launch of the Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) before

the end of the year.

* Regulatory events: The following regulatory events for existing Idylla(TM)

tests are expected before the end of the year 2016:



* CE-marking of the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test for solid biopsy;

and

* U.S. FDA 510k submissions for the Idylla(TM) Respiratory (IFV-RSV) Panel

Test and the Idylla(TM) Instrument and Idylla(TM) Console.

* Cash position: Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in the range of

EUR 50m, in line with previously guided range.

* Idylla(TM) menu update: Biocartis will host a Capital Markets Day tailored

for institutional investors, research analysts and sector journalists on 2

March 2017 to provide amongst others an update on the future Idylla(TM) menu

alongside the publication of its 2016 full year results.



Financial calendar

* Full year results 2016: 2 March 2017

* Capital Markets Day: 2 March 2017

* Publication annual report 2016: 30 March 2017

* Annual General Meeting: 12 May 2017



More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo

Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.



Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-

looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'

current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the

Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,

prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or

events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-

looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could

adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events

described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes

in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or

results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-

looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or

activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a

representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In

addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the

forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or

developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to

release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press

release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,

conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking

statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives

nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or

employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking

statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for

the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press

release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the

date of this press release.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Source: http://www.wcrf.org/int/cancer-facts-figures/worldwide-data

[2] European Society for Medical Oncology. Source: E. Van Cutsem et al, 'ESMO

consensus guidelines for the management of patients with metastatic colorectal

cancer', Annals of Oncology, published July 5, 2016.

[3] RUO = Research Use Only

[4] 510k clearance is a requirement by the FDA before a product is allowed on

the U.S. market. It requires a number of technical or clinical studies.







