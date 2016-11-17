Elanders AB: Divestment of shares in Elanders

Elanders has been informed that Carl Bennet, Chairman of the Board of Directors

of Elanders, through Carl Bennet AB ("CBAB"), together with Peter Sommer, Head

of Print & Packaging Solutions Europe in Elanders, today have sold in total

4,925,000 B shares in Elanders, corresponding to approximately 13.9 percent of

the shares and 9.5 percent of the votes in Elanders. CBAB sold 4,325,000 B

shares and Peter Sommer 600,000 B shares. The divestment was made through a so

called accelerated bookbuilding process directed at institutional investors, at

a price of SEK 102 per share.



CBAB will going forward remain the main shareholder in Elanders. After the

divestment, CBAB holds 1,814,813 A shares and 15,903,596 B shares, representing

approximately 50.1 percent of the shares and 65.9 percent of the votes in

Elanders. CBAB and Peter Sommer have consented to customary 365-day lock-up

undertakings for their remaining shares.



Carl Bennet comments:

"I view my main ownership in Elanders as long term. Elanders will continue to be

one of my core investments. The placing implies that I will have an ownership in

Elanders corresponding to the ownership level I have in for instance Lifco,

another of my core holdings".





Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50





