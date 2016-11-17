       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Elanders AB: Divestment of shares in Elanders

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Elanders has been informed that Carl Bennet, Chairman of the Board of Directors
of Elanders, through Carl Bennet AB ("CBAB"), together with Peter Sommer, Head
of Print & Packaging Solutions Europe in Elanders, today have sold in total
4,925,000 B shares in Elanders, corresponding to approximately 13.9 percent of
the shares and 9.5 percent of the votes in Elanders. CBAB sold 4,325,000 B
shares and Peter Sommer 600,000 B shares. The divestment was made through a so
called accelerated bookbuilding process directed at institutional investors, at
a price of SEK 102 per share.

CBAB will going forward remain the main shareholder in Elanders. After the
divestment, CBAB holds 1,814,813 A shares and 15,903,596 B shares, representing
approximately 50.1 percent of the shares and 65.9 percent of the votes in
Elanders. CBAB and Peter Sommer have consented to customary 365-day lock-up
undertakings for their remaining shares.

Carl Bennet comments:
"I view my main ownership in Elanders as long term. Elanders will continue to be
one of my core investments. The placing implies that I will have an ownership in
Elanders corresponding to the ownership level I have in for instance Lifco,
another of my core holdings".


For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50


2016-11-17 Elanders Press release - Divestment of shares in Elanders:
http://hugin.info/1053/R/2057549/770960.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Elanders AB via GlobeNewswire






http://www.elanders.com/group/



