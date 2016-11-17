LotteCard uses Gemalto's Contactless Sticker for payments and transport in South Korea

EMV payment merges with any mobile phone



Amsterdam, Nov. 17, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, is supplying its Optelio Contactless Stickers to LotteCard

- one of Korea's largest credit card networks. The miniature size sticker is one

third the size of a standard banking card and designed to adhere to the surface

of any mobile phone. Owing to a bigger antenna and an advanced shielding

technology, the sticker offers the best performance and minimizes the

interferences common in latest smartphones. It has been certified by

international payment associations, and is part of Gemalto's comprehensive range

of wearable products.



Using the Lotte Sticker, users can make payment at 35,000 stores throughout

South Korea, and enjoy the convenience of paying for bus, subway, or taxi rides

by simply tapping their phone on the readers. The sticker also doubles as a

credit card for online shopping. It can be applied directly from LotteCard's

website, or through Lotte Group's department stores.



Contactless payment is immensely popular in South Korea. In a recent survey1

with 2,500 households, 31.8 percent of the respondents have been enjoying such

services. The same report also cites 19.9 percent using their phones for public

transport payments. In fact, ABI predicted that all payment terminals in Korea

would be contactless by 2019, driven by increased proliferation of contactless

cards[1].



"Featuring five fashionable designs, the Lotte Sticker is a fun and convenient

alternative for users to commute and pay for their daily expenses", said Kim

Byung-jun, Team leader of Smart Business Team of Lotte. "Market response has

been overwhelming with close to 300,000 cards issued since the initial launch in



April."



"LotteCard is committed to innovation, and the sticker card has proven to be an

effective way for the company to quickly introduce mobile contactless payment to

its users," said Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China and Korea at Gemalto.





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







Gemalto media contacts:







Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com









[1] https://www.abiresearch.com/market-research/product/1019689-payment-and-
banking-cards-contactless-tech/

banking-cards-contactless-tech/







Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2057346/770813.pdf



LotteCard_Sticker:

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2057346/770817.png







More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



