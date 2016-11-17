LotteCard uses Gemalto's Contactless Sticker for payments and transport in South Korea

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
EMV payment merges with any mobile phone
Amsterdam, Nov. 17, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, is supplying its Optelio Contactless Stickers to LotteCard
- one of Korea's largest credit card networks. The miniature size sticker is one
third the size of a standard banking card and designed to adhere to the surface
of any mobile phone. Owing to a bigger antenna and an advanced shielding
technology, the sticker offers the best performance and minimizes the
interferences common in latest smartphones. It has been certified by
international payment associations, and is part of Gemalto's comprehensive range
of wearable products.
Using the Lotte Sticker, users can make payment at 35,000 stores throughout
South Korea, and enjoy the convenience of paying for bus, subway, or taxi rides
by simply tapping their phone on the readers. The sticker also doubles as a
credit card for online shopping. It can be applied directly from LotteCard's
website, or through Lotte Group's department stores.
Contactless payment is immensely popular in South Korea. In a recent survey1
with 2,500 households, 31.8 percent of the respondents have been enjoying such
services. The same report also cites 19.9 percent using their phones for public
transport payments. In fact, ABI predicted that all payment terminals in Korea
would be contactless by 2019, driven by increased proliferation of contactless
cards[1].
"Featuring five fashionable designs, the Lotte Sticker is a fun and convenient
alternative for users to commute and pay for their daily expenses", said Kim
Byung-jun, Team leader of Smart Business Team of Lotte. "Market response has
been overwhelming with close to 300,000 cards issued since the initial launch in
April."
"LotteCard is committed to innovation, and the sticker card has proven to be an
effective way for the company to quickly introduce mobile contactless payment to
its users," said Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China and Korea at Gemalto.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
