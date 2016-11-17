AND appoints Bennett Moe as VP Sales to expand business in North America

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 17 November 2016 - AND announced today

that it has appointed Bennett Moe as VP Sales North America to help AND expand

business in North America.



Bennett Moe is a respected sales, marketing and business development executive

with over 25 years of experience in the North American navigation, geospatial

application and mapping industry and has previously worked at companies such as

Maps.com and MapQuest. Further, he is also currently President of IMIA-Americas,

the International Map Industry Association. Bennett is based in Baltimore,

Maryland, USA.



AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "We are excited with the appointment of Bennett

Moe. This year we completed the upgrade of our proprietary map of North America

to navigable premium quality and now we're backing this up with the sales and

business development talent it deserves. We are confident that with Bennett's

experience, network and local presence, he can substantially contribute in

expanding our business in North America."



About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map

data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data

technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND

successfully continues to grow and, as a listed company, was awarded Best

Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the NYSE Euronext.



This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any

disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will

prevail.





Note for editor, not for publication.

For further information please contact Hugo van der Linde on 0031-10-8851200 or

go to www.and.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: AND International Publishers via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.and.com



PressRelease by

AND International Publishers

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 07:18

Language: English

News-ID 507653

Character count: 2376

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AND International Publishers

Stadt: Capelle a/d Ijssel





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease