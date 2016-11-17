AND appoints Bennett Moe as VP Sales to expand business in North America

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 17 November 2016 - AND announced today
that it has appointed Bennett Moe as VP Sales North America to help AND expand
business in North America.
Bennett Moe is a respected sales, marketing and business development executive
with over 25 years of experience in the North American navigation, geospatial
application and mapping industry and has previously worked at companies such as
Maps.com and MapQuest. Further, he is also currently President of IMIA-Americas,
the International Map Industry Association. Bennett is based in Baltimore,
Maryland, USA.
AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "We are excited with the appointment of Bennett
Moe. This year we completed the upgrade of our proprietary map of North America
to navigable premium quality and now we're backing this up with the sales and
business development talent it deserves. We are confident that with Bennett's
experience, network and local presence, he can substantially contribute in
expanding our business in North America."
About AND
AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map
data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data
technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND
successfully continues to grow and, as a listed company, was awarded Best
Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the NYSE Euronext.
This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any
disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will
prevail.
