Leasinvest Real Estate - Interim statement of the manager on the third quarter of the financial year 2016 (01/07/2016-30/09/2016)

* Investment in retail in 4(th) country, namely Austria

* The positive outlook for 2016 is confirmed by the figures realized at 30/09

* Increased generated rental income from ? 37.6 million to ? 42.2 million

(+12%)

* The net current result at 30/09 has increased to ? 23.5 million or ? 4.77

per share; a rise of 27% compared to 30/09/2015

* The net result slightly increased from ? 25.4 million to ? 25.7 million or ?

5.20 per share (+1%)

* High occupancy rate of the real estate portfolio at 97.5%

* Global real estate portfolio[1] amounts to ? 893 million after the sale of

the completed Royal 20 project

* Net asset value (group share) per share EPRA stands at ? 82.2

* The debt ratio per 30/09 has decreased to 55.7%

* Redevelopments in Belgium and Luxembourg evolve according to schedule







1. Activity report period 01/07/2016-30/09/2016







EPRA Gold Award for Annual financial report 2015



For the 4(th) consecutive year, Leasinvest Real Estate obtained an EPRA Gold

Award for its Annual financial report 2015. This award is granted to listed real

estate companies that comply with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations, in

view of transparency and comparability of data.







Buildings under redevelopment



The office building located Square de Meeus (Brussels) was entirely demolished

and the construction works have started in September 2016. The construction

project received the name Treesquare because of the green oasis located on the

square. The sustainable office building will be completed in Q4 2017. By then it

is expected that the building will be entirely leased.



The current tenant of the building Montoyer 63 (Brussels) will leave the current

office building in the course of December 2016. The demolition works will start

in Q1 2017 and the completion of the new office building is foreseen in Q2



2018. For information, we remind that as from its reception, the European

Parliament will occupy the building within the framework of a signed usufruct

agreement for 21 years.



The redevelopment works of the 1(st) Phase in the Retail Park Strassen

(Luxembourg) have started and will be finalized in Q2 2017. The current tenants

have extended their leases.







Extensions of rental contracts



In the third quarter of 2016 the extension for half of the office space for the

office building located Ragheno Park in Malines was signed with the current

tenant. A part of the remaining office space will be converted into a business

according to the concept of The Crescent in Anderlecht and Ghent. For the other

part, new tenants will be looked for.







2. Key figures



+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Key figures real estate portfolio (1) |30/09/16|30/09/15|31/12/15|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Fair value real estate portfolio (? 1,000) (2) | 819,505| 756,721| 869,361|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Fair value investment properties including | | | |

|participation Retail Estates (? 1,000) (2) | 892,724| 825,363| 939,786|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Investment value investment properties (? 1,000) | | | |

|(3) | 835,283| 771,050| 886,390|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Rental yield based on fair value (4) (5) | 6.88%| 7.23%| 6.88%|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Rental yield based on investment value (4) (5) | 6.75%| 7.10%| 6.75%|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Occupancy rate (5) (6) | 97.50%| 97.31%| 95.80%|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+

|Average duration of leases (years) | 4.25| 5.19| 4.59|

+---------------------------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+



(1) The real estate portfolio comprises the buildings in operation, the

development projects, the assets held for sale, as well as the buildings

presented as financial leasing under IFRS.



(2) Fair value: the investment value as defined by an independent real estate

expert and of which the transfer rights have been deducted. The fair value is

the accounting value under IFRS. The fair value of Retail Estates has been

defined based on the share price on 30/09/2016.



(3) The investment value is the value as defined by an independent real estate

expert and of which the transfer rights have not yet been deducted.



(4) Fair value and investment value estimated by real estate experts Cushman &

Wakefield / DTZ Winssinger / Stadim / SPG Intercity.



(5) For the calculation of the rental yield and the occupancy rate only the

buildings in operation are taken into account, excluding the assets held for

sale.



(6) The occupancy rate has been calculated based on the estimated rental value.







+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

| | 30/09/16| 30/09/15| 31/12/15|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Net asset value group share (? 1,000) | 349,997| 356,013| 362,405|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Number of issued shares |4,938,870|4,938,870|4,938,870|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Number of shares entitled to the result of the | | | |

|period |4,935,478|4,935,478|4,935,478|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Net asset value group share per share | 70.9| 72.1| 73.4|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Net asset value group share per share based on | | | |

|investment value | 74.1| 75.0| 76.9|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Net asset value group share per share EPRA | 82.2| 79.7| 81.3|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Total assets (? 1,000) | 939,754| 862,465| 976,302|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Financial debt | 489,233| 445,482| 532,249|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Financial debt ratio (according to RD 7/12/2010)| 55.72%| 53.29%| 58.03%|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Average duration credit lines (years) | 2.73| 2.49| 2.96|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Average funding cost (excl. changes in fair | | | |

|value fin. instruments) | 2.95%| 3.53%| 3.27%|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+

|Average duration hedges (years) | 6.35| 6.55| 6.58|

+------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+---------+







+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| | 30/09/16 | 30/09/15 | 31/12/15 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Rental income (? 1,000) | 42,171 | 37,600 | 50,455 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Net rental result per share | 8.54 | 7.61 | 10.22 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Net current result (? 1,000) (1) | 23,528 | 18,487 | 25,564 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Net current result per share (1) | 4.77 | 3.74 | 5.18 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Net result group share (? 1,000) | 25,654 | 25,391 | 30,618 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Net result group share per share | 5.20 | 5.14 | 6.20 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Comprehensive income group share (? 1,000) | 10,783 | 42,062 | 48,901 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+

| Comprehensive income group share per share | 2.18 | 8.52 | 9.90 |

+--------------------------------------------+----------+----------+----------+



(1) The net current result consists of the net result excluding the portfolio

result and the changes in fair value of the ineffective hedges.







3. Consolidated results period 01/01/16-30/09/16



Thanks to the acquisition of T&T Royal Depot end 2015 the rental income has

increased and amounts to

? 42.17 million at the end of September 2016 in comparison with ? 37.6 million

end September 2015 (rise of 12%). At constant portfolio 'like-for-like' the

rental income remains stable (increase by 0.6% or ? 228 thousand in comparison

with the same period of the previous year; excl. rental guarantees received and

rental discounts).



The gross rental yields remain unchanged in comparison with end 2015 and stand

at 6.88% (idem end 2015) based on the fair value and at 6.75% (idem end 2015)

based on the investment value.



The occupancy rate[2] at the end of the third quarter amounts to 97.50% (end

2015: 95.80%). The increase in the course of the current financial year is

explained by the realized leases in different buildings (a/o the building Monnet

that was progressively entirely re-let after its renovation in 2015).



The fair value[3] of the direct real estate portfolio has slightly decreased and

stands at ? 819.51 million end September 2016 compared to ? 869.36 million end

December 2015, which is mainly explained by the realized sales of the completed

Royal 20 building (book value 31/12/2015 ? 50.75 million) and the logistics

building Malines Zeutestraat (valued at 31/12/2015 at a fair value of ? 4.39

million).



The property charges have, in line with the growth of the real estate portfolio,

slightly increased from

- ? 6.38 million end September 2015 to - ? 7.18 million, mainly by higher

technical costs and increased management fees in comparison with the same period

last year (relative increase of 12.6%).



The result on the sale of investment properties end September 2016 amounts to ?

4.34 million (in comparison with ? 0.46 million at the end of Q3 2015) thanks to

the realized capital gain on the divestment of the building Royal 20, on the one

hand (capital gain of ? 4.32 million, after deduction of ? 5.28 million

development investments 2016 and ? 1.66 million commercial costs for the

realization of the sale) and Malines Zeutestraat, on the other hand (capital

gain of ? 18 thousand).



The changes in fair value of the investment properties at 30 September 2016

amount to - ? 1.3 million in comparison with a positive change in value of ?

11.25 million per 30 September 2015. It has to be mentioned that this portfolio

result in 2015 was substantially influenced by an intermediate, unrealized

capital gain on the Luxembourg projects Royal 20 and Monnet in function of their

percentage of completion (? 10.47 million per 30/09/2015) on the one hand, and a

positive impact of the exchange rate of the Swiss Franc on the valuation of the

Swiss buildings in portfolio (? 4.4 million per 30/09) on the other hand.

Compared to this increase in value of the Swiss buildings there was an

equivalent increase last year (- ? 4.07 million) of the fair value of the

financial instruments for hedging the exchange rate risk resulting in a nearly

integral annulment of this increase in value in the financial results at

30/09/2015.



The financial result amounts to - ? 7.25 million end September 2016 in

comparison with - ? 13.87 million for the same period last year.



The financial income stands at ? 4.26 million and is to a large extent

influenced by the recovery of the withholding tax deducted in 2015 on the

dividend of the Retail Estates shares held by Leasinvest Real Estate and for

which Leasinvest Real Estate benefits from the reconfirmed (by the

constitutional court) parent-subsidiary exemption.



The interest charges have decreased over the current financial year to end

September by ? 350 thousand from - ? 10.11 million at the end of September 2015

to - ? 9.76 million on 30/09/2016. The average funding cost consequently dropped

from 3.53% end September 2015 to 2.95% (including reservation costs on undrawn

credit lines of 0.26%) at 30 September 2016. The other bank costs at 30/09/2016

amount to

- ? 1.02 million and are stable in comparison with the same period of last year.



The changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities have decreased

from - ? 4.59 million on 30 September 2015 to - ? 0.73 million mainly as a

consequence of the stabilized exchange rate Euro - Swiss Franc.



The net current result[4] end September 2016 amounts to ? 23.65 million (or ?

4.77 per share), in comparison with a net current result of ? 18.49 million (or

? 3.74 per share) end September 2015. This rise of 27% is mainly the consequence

of the increased rental income thanks to the acquisition of the building Tour &

Taxis Royal Depot at the end of last year, on the one hand, and the decrease of

the financial charges, on the other hand.



The corporate taxes have increased from -? 0.5 million at the closing of Q3

2016 to -? 1.2 million as a consequence of the take-over and holding of the

company Tour & Taxis Royal Depot SA.



The net result amounts to ? 25.65 million at the end of the third quarter of

2016 compared to ? 25.39 million end September 2015. In terms of net result per

share this results in ? 5.20 per share at the end of September 2016, compared to

? 5.14 end September 2015.



At the end of the third quarter of the financial year 2016 shareholders' equity,

group share (based on the fair value of the investment properties) amounts to ?

350.0 million (end 2015: ? 362.41 million). The net asset value per share excl.

the influence of fair value adjustments on financial instruments (EPRA) amounts

to ? 82.2 end September 2016 in comparison with ? 81.3 end 2015.



The changes in fair value of the financial assets and liabilities (IAS 39)

accounted for in shareholders' equity have further decreased to - ? 16.6 million

as a consequence of the decreased swap curve. The negative market value of the

hedges accounted for in shareholders' equity amounts to - ? 55.52 million at the

end of the third quarter, compared to - ? 38.62 million at the end of the

previous financial year.



End September 2016 the net asset value per share stands at ? 70.9 (31/12/15: ?

73.4) and the closing price of the Leasinvest Real Estate share at 30 September

2016 amounted to ? 106.2, or 49.8 % higher than the net asset value.



End September 2016, after the realized divestments of the buildings Royal 20 and

Zeutestraat Malines at the end of the first half-year, the debt ratio has

further decreased to 55.72% in comparison with 58.03% end 2015, and this after

the payment of ? 23.2 million of dividends over the previous financial year. ?

9.4 million of cash is still available on the balance sheet at 30 September

2016; these resources allow for a further intrinsic reduction of the debt ratio

to 55.27%.



This means that the nominal financial debts recorded in the balance sheet on 30

September have decreased to ? 489.2 million compared to ? 532.2 million at the

end of the previous financial year.







4. Important events after the closing of the third quarter of 2016



Acquisition retail park Frun® park Asten in Austria



In its search for further geographical diversification Leasinvest Real Estate,

via its 100% subsidiary Leasinvest Immo Lux SA, has acquired on 8 November 2016

two Austrian real estate companies, that are respectively the legal and

economical owner of a recently (2013) built retail park Frun® Park Asten located

in Asten/Linz in Austria. The retail park consists of 18,300 m², very

efficiently built, located alongside the exit of the motorway, with 26 shops and

600 parking spaces. The main international and local tenants are a/o Zeeman,

Spar, C&A, NewYorker. A couple of ecological aspects of the Retail park Asten,

such as a photovoltaic installation and e-bike charging stations, are unique to

this region.



The retail park generates an annual rental income of ? 2.3 million and

represents a global investment volume of ? 38 million, which is not lower than

the fair value estimated by the experts.





Jean-Louis Appelmans CEO: "After Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and

Switzerland, Austria is a growth area for Leasinvest Real Estate. This

successful retail park with an annually increasing footfall represents a further

growth of our retail portfolio currently standing at 48% of our consolidated,

directly held portfolio."







5. Outlook



Notwithstanding the demolition that started, and the reconstruction of 2

buildings in the Brussels CBD in the course of this financial year, namely the

Montoyer 63 building, for which a usufruct agreement was concluded with the

European Parliament for a term of 21 years, and the building Square de Meeûs,

currently under reconstruction after finalizing its demolition, and except for

exceptional circumstances, the company expects, and thanks to the acquisition of

the building Tour & Taxis Royal Depot, to realize a higher net result and higher

net current result in 2016 than in 2015. The company consequently expects that

the dividend over 2016 can be maintained at minimum the same level.







For more information, contact:



Leasinvest Real Estate



Jean-Louis Appelmans



CEO



T: +32 3 238 98 77



E: jeanlouis.appelmans(at)leasinvest.be







LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA mainly invests in high

quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of

Luxembourg, in Belgium, in Switzerland and in Austria.



At present (including the recent acquisition) the total fair value of the

directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to

? 857 million spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (49%), Belgium (41%),

Switzerland (5%) and Austria (5%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is the largest real estate investor in Luxembourg.



The total direct portfolio consists of retail (48%), offices (37%) and logistics

(15%).



The BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market

capitalization of more than ? 505 million (value 16/11/2016).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] The global real estate portfolio consists of the direct (buildings) and

indirect (mainly the participation in Retail Estates) real estate portfolio.



[2] In the calculation of the occupancy rate, the development projects are not

taken into account.



[3] Fair value: the investment value as defined by an independent real estate

expert and of which the transfer rights have been deducted. The fair value is

the accounting value under IFRS.



[4] The net current result is calculated as the net result excluding the

portfolio result on the one hand, and the changes in fair value of the

ineffective hedges on the other hand.





