Interview with the Design Team of Airwheel E6 Folding Electric intelligent Bike

In summer 2016, Airwheel launched two new productsE6 and E3. Between the two products, E6 has quite struck the eye.

(firmenpresse) - In summer 2016, Airwheel wrapped up its new product release conference with the incredible debut of E6 smart e bike. E6 folding e bike has impressed all the guests attended. Today, lets have an interview with the Airwheel design team.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Q: What is the most typical creative feature of E6?



A: Undoubtedly, the saddle. Airwheel E6 intelligent folding electric bike is designed on the basis of ergonomic theory, which is the collection of designers wisdom. Left-right design saddle is to gain balanced force and good ventilation. Meanwhile, E6, featured by slim X shaped body, quick fold system with the folding size 950mm×456mm×160mm and 14.15kg item weight, enables you to weave through freely in the crowed.



Q: Airwheel E6 foldable electric bike is introduced with an electronic braking system. But some users are not quite used to it. Why could this happen?



A: Intelligent scooters differ from traditional transport vehicles. The former Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter brakes and accelerates by translating users body movement into command. However, Airwheel E6 e bike could be stopped by users pushing the button instead of changing the body gravity center.



Through rigorous operation and repeated tests, when users push the braking button and the vehicles speed is around 10 km/h, the vehicle will be stopped in 0.5 second. Users body tilting angle backward will keep within 10 degrees. This guarantees users safety. For new starters, this might be a little bit uncomfortable. But after several trials, they would embrace the new product. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



Q: Whats the new function of Airwheel App in E6 smart electric folding bike?



A: The development of App is to deliver better riding experience for users. They can download App to their phones and have real-time supervision of their electric scooters status. The App can also adjust the electric scooter for safer riding. So far the App realizes fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, besides the basic functions like real-time positioning and data checking etc. There will be more functions in Airwheel App.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 08:24

Language: English

News-ID 507656

Character count: 2674

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease