To Care For Our Parents with Airwheel A3 2 wheels Electric Scooter with seat

Caring for parents doesnt mean giving them money. Now, buy an Airwheel A3 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter for parents and help them enjoy the old age.

(firmenpresse) - Sometimes, you deliberately distance yourself from people, like your parents. As they grow old and wordy, you lack patience to talk to them and accept them into our world. As our parents grow old, it is inconvenient for them to get around. Now, it is time to care for the aging parents. Buy them an Airwheel A3 sitting-posture self-balancing scooter and help them enjoy the old age.



Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter has gained access into the market successfully. The intelligent device with speed control system has demonstrated stable performance in daily commuting. It is rated as an eco and safe product. Discriminated from traditional self-balancing e scooters, A3 saddle-equipped scooter has been introduced with some ingenious designs to help those who are unlikely to move freely.



Airwheel A3 is safer than bicycle. Because when choosing a bicycle, parents should consider about the height of the seat, the way they ride, the hardness of the tire and so on. An unsuitable bicycle will affect the physical development of children. But you dont have to worry about such questions by riding Airwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter.



For the aged, long-time riding leads to fatigue. Airwheel A3 electric walkcar, with a leather saddle installed, has enabled a sitting posture for riders. They could sit on the device and put their feet on the pedals. It is a most cozy riding posture. The saddle is 740 mm away from the ground and the elderly could touch the ground easily to keep balance.



In addition, an electronic braking system is developed for riders to stop the vehicle automatically. It is safer than mechanical braking. For those who could not rest on their parents to act alone, they could install an App on their phone and keep track of the status of the vehicle. The App could detects the location and real-time data of Airwheel A3 self-balancing electric scooter, like battery information, speed and running time. It is a good companion for the elderly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI





From now on, care for our parents and Airwheel A3 electric scooter may be a good helper.



