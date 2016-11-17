With an Airwheel Z5 intelligent folding electric scooter, Make a Change for Busy Urban Life

Urban life turns to be more and more busy and tiring. If people have even felt the tiredness of life, then just lying on the bed cannot solve anything but adds more fatigue.

Urban life turns to be more and more busy and tiring. If people have even felt the tiredness of life, then just lying on the bed cannot solve anything but adds more fatigue. Only by going out to breathe fresh air, can they know more fresh news and be liberated from the shackles. Busy with work for nearly the whole year, people deserve a good rest and a valuable period to do what they like to do. Riding an electric scooter to explore the city tends to be more and more popular. It is the Airwheel Z5 intelligent electric scooter that helps them experience the interests and novelty of life.



For senior citizens, it is understandable that they are not as strong as the young. Because of the physical limitation, some senior citizens cannot even walk for one kilometer. However, with an Airwheel Z5 standing up urban e scooter , traveling turns to be toilless. For young white collars, they will definitely find some beauty that never be spotted when taking bus or subway and it will not consume much time when riding an Airwheel Z5 to explore the nature.



Moreover, they can even put Airwheel Z5 into the trunk and drive to the suburb and then ride it to ramble around the lake. Thanks to the extraordinary adjustable operating arm design, people can adjust the length of the arm and put Z5 foldable electric scooter into their trunks easily if the length is over the length of the trunk. Except for the adjustable seat suitable for any riders heights, the arm can also be folded for carrying purpose. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into car trunk. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Why not start from riding an Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter to relax yourself after finishing the final project for worker, the final papers for college student, singing up the final formal contract with customers? You deserve this and make some changes for the busy lives.





