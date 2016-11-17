Yorktel Opens Tokyo Office in APAC Expansion

Visual Communications Veteran, Aaron Wentzel, To Lead Brand Diplomacy for Managed Video Conferencing and Collaboration, Professional Services, and Integration Portfolio from Tokyo Headquarters

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND and EATONTOWN, NJ and TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- today detailed plans to increase its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) with the opening of a new office in Tokyo and appointment of Aaron Wentzel as Yorktel Vice President of Business Development, Asia Pacific.

"Trends in APAC align with Yorktel's strategic roadmap, as organisations across the region in vertical markets, like healthcare, increasingly consume cloud-based video communications services," said Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel.

shows the Asia Pacific Healthcare Video Conferencing Market was valued at US$133.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach revenues over US$668.4 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.9 percent during the forecast period.

Wentzel is charged with developing business opportunities for Yorktel's portfolio of cloud, unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), and video managed services. Also, Wentzel will collaborate with partners, such as West Unified Communications, extending Yorktel's resources, expertise, and the credibility with Fortune 1000 enterprise and federal government agencies accrued over 30 years.

"Aaron's history exemplifies achievements in partner enablement, workforce development, geographical expansion, and managed service across the spectrum of visual communications," added Ron Gaboury. "His track record as a General Manager shows an ability to uncover new opportunities and articulate complex value propositions in simple, yet powerful terms. Aaron's expertise aligns perfectly with Yorktel's business, and he is a welcome addition to our team."

Wentzel brings more than 18 years of audiovisual (AV), broadcast, managed services, and UC&C experience to Yorktel, as well as a history of successful leadership. Previously, Wentzel served as the Executive Officer for Media Access Group (a PTS Consulting Group Company), a provider of AV professional managed services, UC&C solutions and system designs for many large financial institutions, fashion brands, and other Fortune 500 companies in Japan.

Prior to that role, Wentzel spent nine years at Bloomberg Television, where, for almost 5 years as Asia Pacific Broadcast Operations Manager, he oversaw the entire region from Tokyo.

"Yorktel is known across the world as an industry leader and I am honoured to have been entrusted with its growth across APAC," said Aaron Wentzel.

Among the 84 countries that comprise Yorktel's customer footprint are Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. In addition, one of the company's three global datacentres is located in Singapore.

"Each day, video communication grows more prevalent," he added, "and businesses across Japan and throughout APAC are realising the collaborative and financial returns from it."

Yorktel is a leading global provider of UC&C, cloud, and video managed services for large enterprise and federal government customers. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New Jersey, with offices across the US, UK, and France, Yorktel enables customers to successfully integrate video into their operations -- from video conferencing to video event production; on premise or in the cloud. Yorktel designs, integrates, and manages enterprise-wide unified communications solutions. Commercial Integrator magazine named Yorktel its 2015 Integrator of the Year.

For more information, visit Yorktel online at or email Follow Yorktel on Twitter:

Aaron Wentzel



VP Business Development, Asia Pacific

Yorktel

+81-90-9140-9136





Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect (for Yorktel)

+1 202.904.2048

PressRelease by

Yorktel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 507665

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Yorktel

Stadt: LONDON, ENGLAND and EATONTOWN, NJ and TOKYO, JAPAN





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease