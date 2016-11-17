Airwheel R5 intelligent Electric Aided Bike Offers People a Free Tour

The strong performances of Airwheel R5 come from the top-quality vehicle units inside.

(firmenpresse) - Captain American, Hulk, iron man? All the miracle legends are made and all the romantic affairs exist only in our imagination. What are left to us are rush hours day by day. Time flies with our youth and time slides away quietly no matter whether it is day or night! We need to find out a way to start a brand new life with miracles. Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike is your Legend.



Riders are empowered to alter riding styles in Airwheel R5 electric moped bike including man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles. With a range of 100km under the power-assisted mode, the battery empowers you to go further. Whats more, the 235W powerful hub motor of R5, which integrates the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking device to the wheels, is able to offer more powerful and stable force so that you can ride as fast as 20km/h under the electricity-assisted mode.



The main vehicle frame of Airwheel R5 citizen electric assist bike is made of aviation aluminium alloy, which is light yet sturdy and durable. The large wheels provide Airwheel R5 with better ability for running through tough road conditions. All the units work together to keep the amazing performances of R5.



With such strong performances, Airwheel R5 is able to carry you through any road conditions on the earth. On flat roads, Airwheel provides the same riding experience as private cars do. And in some tough road conditions, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike still run smoothly and fast, like small park roads, unsurfaced roads, bumpy roads and even muddy roads. The top burden capacity of Airwheel R5 is 100 kg, with which riders are free to take the equipment or goods that they need for their picnic or golf time. Airwheel R5 is riders best choice for any road conditions in cities. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





All in all, Airwheel R5 electric aided-bicycle leads you to a free tour.



